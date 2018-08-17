Tipperary deaths - Friday 17 August, 2018

The late Hannah Cleary

The death has occurred of Hannah Cleary (née Kelly) late of Shannon Lane, Terryglass, Tipperary Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her sons Pat, John, Tony, Andy and Mark and daughter Margaret, sisters Kathy and Eileen and brother Gerard and sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing at St.Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Catherine Coughlan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Coughlan (née Cleary) late of Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean and brothers Fr.Eddie, Willie and Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary (Daly), Josephine, Catherine (Ryan), Anne (Ryan) and Richard, brother Con, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. House private please.

The late Kathleen Hogan

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Hogan (née Costello) late of Main Street, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Tommy (Bawn) Hogan and son Patrick. Sadly missed by her family Tony, Sean, Trish (Reddan), Leo, Kevin and Donal, sisters Anna-Mai and Carmel, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and neighbors. Reposing at St.Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Terryglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to National Council of the Blind.

The late Mick Kelly

The death has occurred of Mick (Richard) Kelly late of St. Brigid`s Terrace, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his Partner Jackie, Stepson Alan, daughter-in-law Louise, granddaughter Avery, sisters Kathleen, Maura and Freda, sister-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law Eddie, Joe and Mike, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Friday, 17th August, 2018 from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Kevins Church, Littleton. Requiem Mass Saturday, 18th August 2018, at 11.30 and burial afterwards in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

The late Margaret Power

The death has occurred of Margaret Power (née Horrigan) late of 6 Marian Ave., Borrisokane, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Private removal on Saturday to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in The Nenagh Road Cemetery, Borrisokane.

