Tipperary deaths - Thursday 16 August, 2018

The late Margaret Behan

The death has occurred of Margaret Behan (née Leahy) late of Abbeylands, Castledermot, Kildare / Donohill, Tipperary. Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Patricia, Peter, Maria and Fiona. Proud granny of Liam, Alicia and Aidan. Regretted by her son-in-law Leo, daughter-in-law Jean, brothers the late Jimmy, Jerry, Mickey and Dick, sisters Joan, Freddie and Mary, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 5pm Thursday with Prayers at 8pm.Removal from there on Friday at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust. Donation Box In Church

The late Kathleen English

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) English (née Mulcahy) late of Mitchelstown Caves, Burncourt, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Jackie and sister of the late Marie. Sadly missed by her loving family John, Mairead, Eamon, Patrick and Valerie, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence (Eircode E21 EW92) on Thursday evening from 4p.m. to 8:00p.m. Arriving to Ballyporeen Church on Friday for 11pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late Dan Heffernan

The death has occurred of Dan (Donal) Heffernan late of Kilcoran, Cahir, Tipperary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Moira, daughters Jackie and Megan, son Daniel, mother Bridie, brother Denis, sisters Kathleen, Breda, Noreen and Irene, aunt Nellie, nephews, nieces, grandniece, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on this Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm (E21A262). Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, for 11am Mass on Friday morning, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

The late James Hensey

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hensey late of Ballyuskey, Ardcroney, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Tom and sister Moira. Deeply regretted by his brother John, sister Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing this Thursday evening at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Ardcroney Church for 7.45pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 11am followed by burial in Cloughjordan Cemetery.

The late John Joe McNulty

The death has occurred of John Joe McNulty late of Meelan, Dooega, Achill Island, Mayo / Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Catherine and devoted father of Michelle Kerley (Nenagh), Patricia Hughes (Carrickmacross) and Marlene Allen (Oxford). Deeply regretted and sadly missed with love by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Deerys Funeral Home, Carrickmacross on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to Lavelle’s Funeral Home, Cashel, Achill Island reposing from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of Our Lady and All Saints, Dooega arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Glencoe Cemetery.

The late Mary O'Connell

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connell (née Scanlon) late of Foileen, Rossmore, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband John; deeply regretted by her loving family Walter, Peg, Bernie, John, Joe and Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Hollyford. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.