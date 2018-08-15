Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 15 August, 2018

The late Mary Walsh

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh late of Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. Deeply regretted by her loving son Loughlin, daughter Justine , brothers Sean (Essex), Eddie (Dublin), Nicholas (Australia) & Richard (Dick) (Tipperary), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, management, staff & residents of Ardeen Nursing Home and friends. Reposing at Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles (E41 CY91) this Wednesday (Aug.15th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass in St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on Thursday at 12.00 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Enniscorthy Cemetery.

The late Mary Broome

The death has occurred of Mary Broome (née Sheppard) late of Sli na Siuire, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Chislehurst, Kent and Aughnagomaun, Horse and Jockey, Thurles. In her 96th year. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Bert. Deeply regretted by her daughter Pamela (Hanley), grandsons Peter and Paul, son-in-law John, granddaughter-in-law Suzie, Paul's partner Michelle, brother John, sisters Cath and Margaret, John's partner Maureen, sister in law Josie, nephews, nieces, cousins, her carer Theresa Callanan, Milford Home Care Team, neighbours and friends. Reposing In Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 15th August, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 17th at 4pm. Cremation Service on Friday, 17th August, at 11am in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care.

The late Mary Butler

The death has occurred of Mary Butler (née Griffin) late of St. Patrick`s Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her devoted son Michael, sister Bernie (Moylan), brothers Fr. Gerard C.SSP. and Brendan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and funeral afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House Private Please.

The late Michael Croker

The death has occurred of Michael Croker late of Cloughready, Emly, Tipperary. Predeceased by his sisters Isabel & Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah (Sally), daughters Joan (Niller), Lorraine (Ryan) & Sarah Croker, sons John, Michael, Séamus & Eddie, brothers Jimmy & Séan, sister Josie (Moore), grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's funeral home, Galbally, Co. Limerick. E34 AE22 , this Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church , Emly, Co. Tipperary at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late John Henry Dudley

The death has occurred of John Henry Dudley late of Ballysorrell, Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary. Pre deceased by his wife Susan Elizabeth (Betty). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie, son Henry, daughters Joy, Nuala and Caroline, daughter in law Yvonne, grandchildren Sam and Jane, son in law Robert, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, on Thursday the 16th of August from 5pm, removal to St. Mary’s Church, Templemore, at 8pm. Funeral service in St. Mary’s Church on Friday at 2pm, followed by interment in St. Burchin's Church, Yard Bourney. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Heart foundation.

The late Denny Falahee

The death has occurred of Denny (Denis) Falahee late of Roscrea Road, Templemore, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughter Trish, son-in-law Niall, grandsons Fionn and Fiachra, brother Eddie, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 7-30pm, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10-30am. Interment in Athea Cemetery, Limerick at 4.30pm.

The late Johnny Lambe

The death has occurred of Johnny Lambe late of Sheehy Terrace & formerly Glenegad Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Mark, Shane and Niall, brothers Jimmy, Liamie and Sam, grandchildren Jack, Zara, Emily, Cillian and Richie, daughers-in-law Leanne, Sharon & Aoife, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Bernie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bernie O'Brien (née Molamphy) late of Cloneybrien, Portroe, Tipperary. After a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her brothers Tom, Pat and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sons Jerry and Padraig, daughters Mary (Sheedy), Una (Sheedy) and Margaret (McCloskey), brothers Christy (Sam), Marty and Stevie, sisters Peg (U.S.A.), Maura (U.S.A.), Kathleen (Hickey) and Ann (Carey), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing on Thursday 16th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery.

The late Anne O'Brien

The death has occurred of Anne O'Brien (née Pilsworth) late of Landscape House, Kilsheelan, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Phonsie; deeply regretted by her daughters Gillian, Yvonne and Mary Ann, grandchildren Mikaela, Lily, Phonsie and Molly, great-grandson Alfie, sons-in-law Jonathan and Adrian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 16th, in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Jack and Jill Charity.

The late Paul Ryan

The death has occurred of Paul Ryan late of St.Patrick`s Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary. Tragicaly on Monday August 13th. Paul, sadly missed by his adoring mother Dolores, step-father Dermot, father John, brothers Patrick and John, sister Grace, his partner Becky, grandmother Eileen, uncles, aunts, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal at 7.30 o'clock to St Oliver's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to Powerstown Cemetery.

