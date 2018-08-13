Tipperary deaths - Monday 13 August, 2018

The late Nick Prout

The death has occurred of Nick Prout late of Ryehill, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his son Kieran. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Mary, treasured daughters Aileen, Caroline and Carmel and cherished grandson Matthew. Regretted also by son-in-law Alan Ryan, Caroline’s partner Dan Walsh and Carmel’s partner Michael Brennan. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and wide circle of friends. Reposing this Monday evening at Saint Joseph’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in Terryglass Church on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only , Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The late John Mackey

The death has occurred of John Mackey late of 2 Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow, Tuesday evening, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Mary Desmond

The death has occurred of Mary Desmond (née Lynch) late of 'Comeragh', Cardenton, Athy, Kildare and formerly of Glenpatrick, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Mother of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, family Breda, Anne, Moira, Gerard, son-in-law Séan, grand-children Maria, Niall, David, Liam, Shane and Cathal, relatives and friends. Reposing in the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy from 2pm today (Sunday) with prayers at 5pm. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Monday in the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy followed by burial in Gammonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

