Tipperary deaths - Friday 10 August, 2018

The late Bernie O'Meara

The death has occurred of Bernie O'Meara (née O'Meara), Newtownadam, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Bernie passed away peacefully at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter, Rose, son P.J., sister Catherine, brother John, grandchildren Hazel and Tessa, extended family, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Cahir for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tina Greensmyth

The death has occurred of Tina Greensmyth, Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Limerick and late of Russelstown, Monard, Co. Tipperary. Tragically, following an accident, August 8th 2018, Tina. Predeceased by her father Billy, mother Lena, sister Cecelia and brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Maureen, Frances, Margaret and Eileen, brothers Liam, Pat and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and the management and caring staff of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore. Reposing at Our Lady of Limerick Church, Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore on Friday evening, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late John J.Bourke

The death has occurred of John J. Bourke, Cabra Road, Thurles and formerly Upperchurch. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Very deeply regretted by his wife and son, his brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 12th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation Service in The Island Crematorium, Cork on Monday, 13th August, at 11am.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.