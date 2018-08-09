Tipperary deaths - Thursday 9 August, 2018

The late Alice Lawrence

The death has occurred of Alice Lawrence (née Gallahue), Derryluskin, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Mackenna, Aherlow. Alice. Predeceased by her husband Michael in 1964. Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherine (O'Connell), son-in-law John, grandchildren Ailish, Jillian, Eoin and Kieran, great-grandchild Jack, her brothers Danny and Mike, sister Noreen (McCarthy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her daughter Catherine's house at Coolmoyne, Fethard (eircode E91EF85) on Thursday from 3pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Cormack's Cemetery, Cashel.

The late Richard George Vincent Boelens

The death has occurred of Richard (Rick) George Vincent Boelens, Castlelough, Portroe, Nenagh. August 8th 2018. Predeceased by his beloved sister Jenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gay, daughters Tara, Kerry & Lucy, sons-in-law Dominic, Martin & Dominic, grandchildren Ben, Jake, Jessie, Nick, Robyn, Sam & Alex, brother-in-law Jerry, nephews, nieces relatives and many friends. Funeral service on Saturday (11th August) at 2 p.m. in St. Flannan’s Cathedral, Killaloe, Co. Clare. Family cremation on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Patrick (Packie) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) O'Connor, Cashel, Tipperary; Rathfarnham, Dublin. 8th August 2018, peacefully at Naas General Hospital and formerly in the care of Suncroft Nursing Home. Sadly missed by son Tony, daughters Mags and Theresa, grandchildren, Helena, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Reposing at Corrigan & Sons Funeral Home, Lower Camden Street on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (August 10th) at 10am, in Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

