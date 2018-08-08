Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 8 August, 2018

The late Mary O'Regan

The death has occurred of Mary O'Regan (née Walsh), Old Church Street, Cahir. Mary passed away peacefully at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Katherine (Kate) and Mairead, son Sean, brother Bob, sisters-in-law Bridgid (Walsh) and Mary Duffy (Walsh) son-in-law Eamon (Fanning), daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Caoimhe, Ava, Amy, Erin, Evin, John and Luke, extended family, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice and St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Davy Smith

The death has occurred of Davy Smith, Graigue, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballyboy. August 6th 2018 at his nephew's residence. Davy deeply regretted by his brother Danny, sisters Theresa, Hannah, Betty and Bridget, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Wednesday from 6pm. Removal at 7.45pm to St. Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Margaret Horan

The death has occurred of Margaret Horan (née Brennan), Tullamaine, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Ballysloe and recently of Ballinakill, Co Laois, August 6th 2018, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Joachim . Deeply regretted by her brother Willie Brennan, daughter Mary Mansfield, sons Jimmy, Tom, Jo and his partner Liz, daughters-in-law Mary and Kate, son-in-law Mark, brother-in-law Dinny Horan, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Wednesday from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Moriarty

The death has occurred of Kathleen Moriarty (née Feehan), Georgespark, Gortnahoe, Thurles. Kathleen died suddenly at Waterford Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her son Adrian. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Brendan, daughter-in-law Helen, brothers, sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law Kitty, relatives and a close circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fennor Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at Doyle's Funeral Home on Wednesday at 8 o'clock.

The late Paul Walsh

The death has occurred of Paul Walsh, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Pouldine, Horse and Jockey, Co. Tipperary) August 7th., 2018 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Bridie and dear father of Leo; Paul will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Siobhán, brother Murt, sister-in-law Anne, mother-in-law Sadie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, The Green, Cashel, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday evening (August 8th.) from 5:30 o’c with removal to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 7:30 o’c. Funeral on Thursday morning (August 9th.) after Mass at 11:30 o’c followed by burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

