Tributes paid on passing of former Rockwell College deputy principal Dr Seán O’Donnell

Tributes have been paid to former Rockwell College deputy principal Dr Seán O’Donnell who passed away this weekend.

In a statement on the Rockwell College website, the school said the "prominent Rockwellian" will be remembered as a man of "great wit and character, and his contributions to both the Union and College will be long treasured by his peers."

"Rockwell College Union is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr.Sean O'Donnell, a prominent Rockwellian, former Deputy Principal, and esteemed member of the union. Sean is remembered as a man of great wit and character, and his contributions to both the Union and College will be long treasured by his peers," it read.

The well known historian and author previously wrote a book on the history of Rockwell College, covering the changes at the school over its 150 year history.

Tributes paid to Dr O'Donnell by his former pupils on social media describe him as an "absolute gentleman" and the "Best teacher I ever had. RIP."

Another wrote "An influence on my life I will always remember and respect."

The death has occurred of Dr Seán O’Donnell, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, and formerly of Collinstown, Co Westmeath on August 4th 2018. Unexpectedly at home. Pre-deceased by his sister Gertrude and brother Desmond.

Beloved husband of Eileen and devoted father of Siobhán, Sinéad, Áine, Liam, and Eoin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Gene and Pat, grandchildren Éibhín, Úna, Colm, Declan, Bríanne, Rosalie, Luke, Mattie and Shauna, great-grandchildren Lily and Donnacha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.