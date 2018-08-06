Tipperary deaths - Monday 6 August, 2018

The late Dr Sean O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Dr Seán O’Donnell, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, and formerly of Collinstown, Co Westmeath on August 4th 2018. Former Deputy Principal of Rockwell College. Unexpectedly at home. Pre-deceased by his sister Gertrude and brother Desmond. Beloved husband of Eileen and devoted father of Siobhán, Sinéad, Áine, Liam, and Eoin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Gene and Pat, grandchildren Éibhín, Úna, Colm, Declan, Bríanne, Rosalie, Luke, Mattie and Shauna, great-grandchildren Lily and Donnacha, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Very Rev Fr Ailbe O'Bric

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. Ailbe O'Bric P.P. Clerihan, Clonmel, and formerly of Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, 4th August 2018 in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Very deeply regretted by his loving sister Bláithín, brothers Deaglán and Colm, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Archbishop and Priests of the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly., relatives, friends and people of the Parish of Clerihan. Reposing on Monday in St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan from 3pm with prayers at 7pm.Concelebrated Mass on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining church grounds.

The late Isabel Nugent

The death has occurred of Isabel Nugent (née Croker) Emly, Co. Tipperary, on 4th August 2018, in her 88 year. In the care of her loving family at home. Isabel. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, Coolnadown, Templebraden, Co. Limerick & her sister Peggy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Helena (Nugent), Joan (Heelan), Mary (Heelan), Betty (Carmody), Berna (Barriscale), Geraldine (Nugent), sons John & Tom, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends. Reposing at her home this Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Emly Church, Tuesday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Ann Dunne

The death has occurred of Ann Dunne (née Gleeson) Ardmhuire, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Capparoe, Nenagh 4th August 2018 Peacefully at her home Sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, son Niall, stepdaughter Olive Tierney, daughter in law Lorraine, grandchildren Cathal and Darragh, brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Delany Minihan's Funeral Home, Newport, on Monday 6th August from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving for 11.30am Mass Tuesday 7th August to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

