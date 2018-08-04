Tipperary deaths - Saturday 4 August, 2018

The late Tom Dooley

The death has occurred of Tom Dooley late of Marian Avenue, Borrisokane. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Liam & John, daughters Susan & Anne, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Bushy Park Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Saturday evening (4th of August) from 5’oc to 7’oc. Private removal on Sunday morning to St. Peter’s & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane for Funeral Mass at 11’oc followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospic

The late Cathail Shanahan

The death has occurred of Cathail Shanahan late of Tullamoylan, Dolla, Nenagh. Cathail, sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken parents P.J. and Theresa, his sisters Sinead and Orlagh, brother Paraic and their partners Greg, Tony and Jenni, niece Molly, nephews Milo, Hamish and Alex, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing on Sunday at his home (E45 AR27) from 3pm until 8pm Private cremation will take place. No flowers please, donations if desired to Carnha Ireland.

The late Michael Brennan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Brennan late of Publican, Liberty Square, Thurles, Tipperary / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his sister Sadie. Deeply regretted by his wife Joan, son Pat, daughters AnnMarie (Hayes), Siobhán (Maher), Claire (Ryan) and Catherine (Kelly), grandchildren Kevin, Liam, Orla and Cormac, brothers Billy, Nicholas, Paddy and John, sisters Lila and Ann, sons-in-law Michael, Seamus, Colm and Noel, Audrey, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours, loyal customers and many friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday 4th August at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donation, if desired, to Dialysis Unit, Limerick.

The late Kathleen Buckley

The death has occurred of Kathleen Buckley (née Ryan) late of Dawn Cottage, Liskaveen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, son Edward, his partner Jacqueline, grandson Edward, sisters Margaret and Monica, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 4th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 5th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's New Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Tim Kelly

The death has occurred of Tim Kelly late of Ballyerk, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Anna, brother Liam and sister Eileen, deeply regretted by his loving sons Tom, John and Phil, daughters Fiona and Carole, grandchildren, brothers Tom and Phil, sisters Joan, Patsy, Lily, Noeleen, Mary and Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Saturday morning, 4th August to arrive at St. James' Church, Two-Mile-Borris at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery.

The late Cecilia Kinane

The death has occurred of Cecilia Kinane (née Bourke) late of Killiney, Dublin / Upperchurch, Tipperary. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons and daughter Anthony, Mary and Francis also their Dad Frank, grandchildren Claire, Sean, Amy, Sarah, Orla, Ellie, Jack and Georgia, great-grandchildren Dillon and Davin, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Bernie, Geraldine also Alison, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Bank Holiday Monday morning at 9 40am to the Church of the Apostles, Willow Vale, Ballybrack arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W.

The late Johnny McDonnell

The death has occurred of Johnny McDonnell late of Lisheenacloonta, Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Elizabeth (Moran) (Ballyroan, Co. Laois), Sean (Leixlip) and Magraret (Portlaoise). Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Theresa, Josephine and Anne, sons-in-law Patrick Moran and Paul Meaney, grandchildren Harry, Charlie, Bobby and Alannah, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Saturday at his home (E45 R997) from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by Burial in Monsea Cemetery, (Ballycommon).

The late JP Moore

The sad passing has occurred of JP Moore, Killoran, Moyne, Thurles, peacefully surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by loving wife, Aoife, his daughter Ellie-Kate and son JP, his mam and dad Willie and Kitty, his sisters Esther, Ann Marie and Norma, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m in St. Mary's Church, Moyne, with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. House private on Saturday morning.

The late Andy O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Andy O'Sullivan late of Ballinahinch, Tipperary and formerly of Coumroe, Carrigatoher, Nenagh. Sadly missed by his loving children Roddy, Norma, Liam and Thomas and their mother Margaret, son in law Tom, his children's partners Claire and Iwona, beloved grandchildren Jordan, Michaela, Ryan and Amy, brothers John and Tony, sisters Crissie, Monsie and Ann, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday 4th at 11.30 a.m. burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Anne Ryan-Con

The death has occurred of Anne (Hannie) Ryan-Con, Anne (Hannie) late of Moanduff, Doon, Co. Limerick, Kildare and Lakelands, Tipperary. Retired district nurse. Predeceased by her brothers Dan and Dick, sisters Amy, Biddy and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sister Mary (Doon), brothers Paddy (Doon), Michael (Corbally, Limerick), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Saturday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The late Thomas McCarthy

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) McCarthy late of 18 Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, sons Francis, Michael and Shaun, daughters-in-law Marie and Olivia, his devoted grandchildren, his brothers Jimmy and John, sisters Kathleen and Peggy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Sunday, 5th August from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arriving in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Monday morning at 9.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre. House Private on Monday morning please.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.