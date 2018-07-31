Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 31 July, 2018

The late Mary Crowley

The death has occurred of Mary Crowley (née Tobin) late of Clongour, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Fred. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Loving mum of Sandra (Ronayne), John and David. Deeply regretted by her family, son-in-law Ed, daughter-in-law Marie and Una, grandchildren Robert, Ross, Fred and Alex, sister-in-law Patricia (Mount), Quinn and Tobin cousins, friends and neighbours especially Nellie. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 31st July from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 1st at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Stephen Bourke

The death has occurred of Stephen Bourke late of Killea, Templemore, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Nora, daughters Ann, Margaret and Veronica, sons Walter and Donal, daughters-in-law Eileen and Mary, sons-in-law Martin and Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7-30 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning in St. James’s Church, Killea at 11-30am. Interment in Killea Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please

The late Paul Rooney

The death has occurred of Paul Rooney late of Roran, Terryglass, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his beloved father Michael. Deeply regretted by his cherished daughter Abbie and by his son Michael. His loving mother Una and brother Paddy, sisters Christina, Tracey and Michelle, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass on Friday for Requiem Mass at 4 o'c followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. "Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to Aiseiri"

The late Tom Lees

The death has occurred of Tom Lees late of Bridge House, Emly, Tipperary and formerly of Black Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Tomás and Kieran, daughters Pamela and Madeline, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Newport on Wednesday 1st August from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Thursday 2nd. August at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.