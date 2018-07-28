Tipperary deaths - Saturday 28 July, 2018

The late Ann Vickers Purcell

The death has occurred of ANN Vickers-Purcell late of Latteragh, Templederry, Tipperary and Ballycahill, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Laurence, brother-in-law Rev. James (Thurles), aunts Kathleen, Lil, Nan and Eleanor. The Young families, cousins, loyal neighbours, teaching colleagues, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her home this Saturday from 3 o'c to 8 o'c. Funeral arriving on Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry for Requiem Mass at 3 o'c. Burial afterwards in St. Odhran's Cemetery, Latteragh.

The late Annie Flynn

The death has occurred of Annie Flynn (née Whelan) late of 30 Kennedy Park, Roscrea and formerly of Timoney, Knock, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas, Michael, Aidan and Paul, daughter Carol, brother Pajo, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 4.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal on Monday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Peter Flynn

The death has occurred of Peter Flynn late of Drumrue, Moneygall, Offaly / Moneygall, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Ethna. Deeply regretted by his daughters Siobhan, Mary, Jennifer and Monica, his sons Michael, William and John, brother Billy, daughters-in-law Joan and Rachel, sons-in-law Lar and Neill, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Funeral Home, Dunkerrin this Saturday from 4 oc. Removal at 7.30oc to St. Mary's Church, Dunkerrin arriving at 7.45oc. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30oc, burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. House private please

The late Paddy Hennessy

The death has occurred of Paddy Hennessy late of The Stall, Dundrum, Tipperary. Husband of the late Maura. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael, Thomas, Paul and Seamus, daughters Carmel and Norma, sister Alice Walsh (Youghal), sons-in-law Tim and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law Martine, Deanne and Sharon, his 14 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his daughter Norma’s residence Piercetown, Gooldscross E25X W68 on Sunday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o'c. Arriving in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Ballintemple Cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Mary Norris

The death has occurred of Mary Norris (née Morrissey) late of Killimor, Galway and formerly of Middlequarter, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Holy Family Nursing Home, Killimor. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, and son Brendan and grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons PJ and John and daughter Ronnie, daughters-in-law Maura, Doreen and Angela, sisters Peg and Winnie, brother Jimmy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends and her special friends Pat, Aggie, Raymond and Martin. Reposing at St. Joseph's Centre, Killimor on Sunday, 29th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass St. Joseph's Church, Killimor Monday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to the Galway Branch of the Alzheimer's Society.

The late Nuala O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Nuala O'Sullivan (née Daly) late of Ballyoughter, Rathcabbin, Tipperary. Suddenly at home. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Orla, Marina, son Brian, brother Seamus, sister Teresa, grandaughter Kelly, brothers-in-law Gerry and Simeon, nieces and nephews and wide circle of friends. Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Saturday, 28th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Sunday 29th July at 11.30am in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin. Followed by Burial in Bonoham Cemetery.

The late Maggie Walsh

The death has occurred of Maggie Walsh late of 21 Killonerry Close and formerly of Marian Avenue and St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.15pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

