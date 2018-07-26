Tipperary deaths - Thursday 26 July, 2018

The late Peggy Kennedy

The death has occurred of Peggy Kennedy (née Toomey), Air Hill and late of The Bungalow, Kickham Street, Clonmel (wife of the late Mattie Kennedy) 24th July 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Melview Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sandra, sons Pat, Matt, Bill and John, daughters-in-law Honora and Liz, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Denis, sisters Nora and Angela, brothers-in-law, newphews, nieces, relative and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral arrriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church on Friday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Joan Brahan

The death has occurred of Joan Brahan (née Martin), Redmond Square, Tipperary Town, July 25th 2018, Joan. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughter Caroline, son Tommy and Gary, grandchildren Darragh, Meagan and Evan, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Olivia, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later

The late Paddy Ryan-Frank

The death has occurred of Paddy Ryan-Frank, Gurtavalla South, Doon, Limerick; Tipperary on July 25th 2018, peacefully at his residence, Paddy, predeceased by his brother John and his sisters Betty and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheelagh, sisters Peggy and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon on Friday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late James Whelehan Jnr

The death has occurred of James Whelehan Jnr, Loughisle, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. Dearly loved son of Peggy and Jim. Cherished brother to Jacintha. Will be sadly missed by his loving niece Jemma, aunts, uncles, cousins neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'c followed by burial in the Church grounds.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.