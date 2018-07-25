Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 25 July, 2018

The late Mary Bennett

The death has occurred of Mary Bennett (née Rogers), Ballytarsna, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Washford, Moyvore, Co. Westmeath, July 24th 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross surrounded by her loving family. Mary, (in her 99th year), beloved wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Joanie. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mamie, Tommy, Owen, Eddie and Nancy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter Jennifer, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Bianconi Cemetery, Boherlahan.

The late Eamonn Byrnes

The death has occurred of Eamonn Byrnes, Parklands, Wexford Town. Formerly Ballycarron, Bansha, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Castle Gardens Nursing Home, Enniscorthy. Beloved husband to Patricia, loving father to Liam, Suzanne and Una and dearly loved grandfather (Dandy) to Callan, David, Aoife, Donagh, Ewan, James and Owen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sisters Kathleen Dillon and Una Phelan, sons-in-law Eddie Kelly and Steve Carroll, grandchildren, brother-in-law and sister-in-law in Tipperary Breda Byrnes and Frank Loughnan, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in Dundalk, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Castle Gardens Nursing Home, Drumgoold, Enniscorthy (Y21 EP11) on Wednesday, July 25 from 5 o’ clock until prayers at 7 o’ clock. Funeral arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross Dublin on Thursday (July 26) for family and relatives funeral prayers at 1.30p.m. A memorial service will take place in Kilmoyler Church, Bansha at a date to be arranged later. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Mary Coman

The death has occurred of Mary Coman (née O'Reilly), (Rathgar, Dublin and formerly of Peggsboro House, Co. Tipperary) July 24, 2018, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful and tender care of all the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital; loving wife of the late Patrick. Very deeply regretted by her twelve children, her forty grandchildren, her nine great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12.00 o’c noon and then to Mount Venus Cemetery, Rockbrook, Rathfarnham.

The late Michael Courtney

The death has occurred of Michael Courtney, Ardcroney and late of Hamilton Drive, Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Olive and cherished children Alexia, Dean, Adam, Simone, Jeffrey, Odette, Clinton and Zoe. Grandchildren & great-grandson Dean. Sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. "Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice" House private Thursday morning please.

The late Therese Healy

The death has occurred of Thérèse Healy (née Beirne), Loughpark, Roscrea, Tipperary; and Strokestown, Roscommon. Peacefully in the tender care of the Staff of Milford Hospice. Pre-deceased by her brother Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Claire, Anne (Reilly, Kells), Joan and Barbara (Fleming, Dublin), sons-in-law Michael and John, her adored grandchildren Oisin, Fionn, Ella, Grace and Siena, sister Céline (O'Reilly, Tullamore) brother Francis (Florida), nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a wide circle of kind and wonderful friends and neighbours. Reposing at Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday July 25th from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal on Thursday July 26th to arrive at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only.

