Tipperary deaths - Monday 23 July, 2018

The late Joseph (Lulu) Hogan

The death has occurred of Joseph (Lulu) Hogan, Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town. July 21st 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph (Lulu), deeply regretted by his wife Mary, son Willie, daughters Breda and Marie, brother Marthy, sister Peggy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Seamus Sheehy

The death has occurred of Seamus Sheehy, (Milltown, Dublin and late of Ballyporeen and UCD) July 20, 2018 (peacefully) at Gascoigne House, Dublin. Beloved husband of Síle, devoted and loving father of Ruth, Kevin, Garret and the late Síle. Much loved grandfather of Oscar, Cuan, Emilia and Juliette, father-in-law of Denis, Kristina and Jennifer, brother of Maurice and the late Nora, Tim, John, Ned, and Peggy. Deeply regretted by his family, sisters-in-law Mary, Marie, Margaret, Nan and Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and colleagues in UCD. Reposing at his residence this Monday evening, July 23rd from 4.00 pm. until 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (July 24th) at 11.30 am. in the Church of Sts. Columbanus and Gall, Milltown, followed by burial at Kilternan Park Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The late Denis (Dinny) Cleary (Senior)

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) Cleary (Senior), Gragaugh, Ballingarry (SR), Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Imelda and loving father to Denis, Thomas, Theresa, Oliver, Noel, Paul, Noelle, Assumpta, Geraldine, Imelda, Caroline, Kathleen, Marie, and Bernadette. Sadly missed by his 24 grandchildren, his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home in Gragaugh, Ballingarry, Thurles, on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please. Eircode E41 HF67. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Maura Walsh

The death has occurred of Maura Walsh (nee O'Brien), Tyone, Nenagh. July 22nd 2018 peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Rivervale Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Catherine, Patricia and Helen (Slattery), sons Michael and Tom, son in law Martin, daughters in law Maeve and Sheila, grandchildren Tanya, Linda, Orla, Michael, Eimear, Mary and Patrick, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing on Tuesday evening at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Nenagh Daycare Centre.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.