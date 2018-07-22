Tipperary deaths - Sunday 22 July, 2018

The late John Coughlan

The death has occurred of John Coughlan, Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town. On 21st July 2018, John. Husband of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Martina, brother Michael, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am in St. Michael's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Jimmy Corcoran

The death has occurred of Jimmy Corcoran. Late of Dublin and formerly of Co. Tipperary. Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of his family and the staff of the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Rose and loving father of Theresa, Mary, Willie and the late Louise. Sadly missed by his sisters Margaret and Trish, brother Paddy, grandchildren Nadine, Sarah, Gary, Robert and Hannah, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements to be finalised later. Please re-check late Monday evening, July 23rd, for further updates. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital Foundation, 54 Eccles Street, Dublin 7 or at https://www.materfoundation.ie. House private.

The late Eileen Griffin

The death has occurred of Eileen Griffin (née Mortell), Golden Grove Road, Roscrea. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Angela Ryan

The death has occurred of Angela Ryan (née McNamara), Munnia, Killoscully, Newport, Co. Tipperary. July 21st 2018 peacefully at her home. Greatly missed by her loving husband Willie, sons Bill, Stephen and Mike, daughters Dympna and Aine, daughters in law Karen, Deirdre and Ayame, sons in law Paul and David, sisters Sr Mary, Dorothy and Frances, brothers Stephen, Todd and Jim, grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, very good friend Willie Joe Ryan, especially missed by her devoted carers Chisty and Breda, extended family and her many great friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home in Munnia this Monday 23rd July from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Arriving at Sacred Heart Church Killoscully on Tuesday 24th for 11.30 a.m., Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

