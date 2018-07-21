Tipperary deaths - Saturday 21 July, 2018

The late Br. Bernard Bulfin

The death has occurred of Br. Bernard (Edmond Noel) Bulfin late of Ballinure, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his sister Helen (Quinlan) and nephew Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Rev. Austin, Tom, Br. Gerard (Jack) and Pat, sister Josephine, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Patrician Confrères, relatives and his many friends. Funeral mass in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, 25th July. ​ Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at a later date.​

The late Eileen Griffin

The death has occurred of Eileen Griffin (née Mortell) late of Golden Grove Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paddy Coffey

The death has occurred of Paddy Coffey late of Annaholty, Birdhill, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura, daughter Kathleen, brother-in-law John Frewn, niece-in-law Mary Frewn, cousin Seamus Ryan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home this Saturday 21st July from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell on Sunday 22nd for 11.30 Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The late Michael Ely

The death has occurred of Micheal Ely late of 44 Fairgreen, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his wife Joanne, mother Mary (Biddy), sisters Anne and Bridget, brothers John, Andrew and Robert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbors. Reposing at Bushypark Nursing Home, Borrisokane on Saturday 21st July from 5pm to 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 10.30am in St. Peter’s & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane on Sunday 22nd followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Toohey

The death has occurred of Mary Toohey (née Donoghue) late of Cormack Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy and sons Richard and Francis. Deeply regretted by her loving sons JJ and Joe, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Cormac Drive, Nenagh, this Saturday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.15pm, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late James Walsh

The death has occurred of James Walsh late of Ballybrit Heights, Galway City, Galway and formerly of Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, Beloved husband of Kathleen, will be lovingly missed by His wife, daughters Alma, Celine and Evelyn, son Paul, son-in-law Patrick, grandchildren Patrick, Conor and Aoife, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue on Sunday, 22nd July, from 5.00 pm removal at 6.30 pm to St. Columbas' Church, Castlegar, Mass on Monday, 23rd July, at 12 noon, Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Aware.

The late Ann Whelan

The death has occurred of Ann (Nan) Whelan (née Bolger) late of 64 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and granddaughter Nicola, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann, Linda and Irene, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Patrick, Clodagh and Tomás, great grandchildren Teegan, Darragh, Lily and Maisie, brother Joe, sisters Breda and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening, 22nd July, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, 23rd July, to arrive at The Cathedral at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Meals on Wheels. House private on Monday morning please.

