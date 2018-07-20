Tipperary deaths - Friday 20 July, 2018

The late John Culleton

The death has occurred of John Culleton late of London and formerly Davis Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly, in London. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Teresa, sister Teresa. Will be fondly missed by his brothers Jim, Tommy, Gerard and Joe, sisters Chrissie, Mary, Bridget, Josephine, Cathy, Nora, Margaret and Liz, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Cremation in London on Friday, 20th July.

The late Cecil Cole

The death has occurred of Cecil Cole late of Garryhill, Aghancon, Roscrea, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy and son baby John. Deeply regretted by his sons Trevor and Derek, daughters Sandra and Pamela, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Sandra and Anne, sister-in-law, 12 grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Aghancon Church on Saturday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Service on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Liam Tyrell

The death has occurred of Liam Tyrell late of Grange Barna, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and a close circle of very kind neighbours. Reposing at Doyles funeral home, Urlingford, on Friday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, arriving at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 o'clock, followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery.

The late Pauline Gaffney

The death has occurred of Pauline Gaffney (née Ryan) late of Rathkeevan Nursing Home and Abbey Meadows, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Mhairi, grandsons Callum and Finlay, brother John, sisters Margaret, Anne and Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late May Kenneally

The death has occurred of May Kenneally (née Carey) late of Ballyboy, Clogheen, Tipperary. May wife of the late William, mother of the late Martin and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her sons Jimmy, Willy, Matt and Michael, daughters Margaret and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.