Tipperary deaths - Thursday 19 July, 2018

The late Liam Tyrell

The death has occurred of Liam Tyrell late of Grange Barna, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and a close circle of very kind neighbours. Reposing at Doyles funeral home, Urlingford, on Friday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, arriving at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 o'clock, followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery.

The late Pauline Gaffney

The death has occurred of Pauline Gaffney (née Ryan) late of Rathkeevan Nursing Home and Abbey Meadows, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Mhairi, grandsons Callum and Finlay, brother John, sisters Margaret, Anne and Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late May Kenneally

The death has occurred of May Kenneally (née Carey) late of Ballyboy, Clogheen, Tipperary. May wife of the late William, mother of the late Martin and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her sons Jimmy, Willy, Matt and Michael, daughters Margaret and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.