Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 18 July, 2018

The late Pat Price

The death has occurred of Pat Price late og Upper Friar Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Beloved son of the late Pal and Mary and brother of the late Noreen, Willie and Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Hannah, daughters Patricia and Rebecca, grandchildren Leah, Cole and Logan, brothers Thomas, Joseph, Tony and John, sisters Frances, Barbara, Dolores and Margaret, mother-in-law Julie, sons-in-law Adrian and Barry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Dr Edith Loane

The death has occurred of Dr. Edith Loane (née McKinney) late of Aughnamoe”, Lacken Rise, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Tipperary. Formerly of Gurteen Agricultural College, following the loving care of Signature Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow and St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Oscar and much loved mother of Barbara, Geoff, Ruth, Karen and the late Baby David and beloved sister of Joan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends including many in the Methodist Church. Cremation on Friday at 10.30am in the Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross (Garden Chapel) followed by a service in celebration of her life in Carlow Methodist Church, Athy Road, Carlow on Friday afternoon at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Diabetes Ireland.

The late Rev Michael Farrell

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Michael Farrell AP late of Parochial House, Tallow, Waterford / Ballylooby, Tipperary. Former Parish Priest of Ballylooby and Tallow. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary Murphy, sisters-in-law Eileen Farrell, Nellie Farrell (Leopardstown) and Nellie Farrell (Killure), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan DD, Bishop Emeritus William Lee DD, Priests, Religious and people of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore. Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Tallow. Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8.00pm. Reposing on Thursday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Immaculate Conception Church, Tallow. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nora Corcoran

The death has occurred of Nora Corcoran (née Kennedy) late of Lloydsboro, Killea, Templemore, Tipperary and formerly of Glastrigan, Templederry, after a long illness, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home Thurles, beloved wife of the late Michael; deeply regretted by her brothers Willie Joe, Tommy, Peter and Joseph, sisters Kathleen Burke and Pauline Keyes, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours relatives and friends. Reposing at Grey's Funeral Home Templemore Wednesday evening July 18th from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30 pm to St. Jame's Church Killea. Requiem mass on Thursday July 19th at 11.30am, followed by burial in St, Joseph's cemetery Templemore.

The late Alice Slattery

The death has occurred of Alice (Lal) Slattery (née Ryan) late of Gurtussa, Dundrum, Tipperay. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat, brother Liam and sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Msgr. Willie, Paudie, Kieran, Michael and Aidan, daughters-in-law Aileen, Liz, Kathleen, Marie and Fiona, her adoring grandchildren, sister-in-law Josephine Lavin, niece Geraldine Shanahan, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite Thursday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Senan's cemetery, Knockavilla.

