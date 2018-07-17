Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 17 July, 2018

The late Alice Byrne

The death has occurred of Alice Byrne (née Ryan) late of Ard Mhuire, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband John, son Shane, daughter Emma, grandchildren Elle and Edward, son-in-law James, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 17th July, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 18th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice Homecare Team.

The late Michael Gooney

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Gooney late of Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Tom and James, daughters Liz, Noreen and Anna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 17th July from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 18th at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Resident's Fund's St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles.

The late Doreen Frances Blain

The death has occurred of Doreen Frances Blain (née Wallace) late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Templederry, Co. Tipperary. At home, surrounded by her family, after a long and happy life. Beloved wife of the late Joe, adored Mum of Stuart, Arlene (Brislane), Ingrid and Johnny; loved and remembered always by her sons-in-law Jim and Darrell, daughters-in-law Rachel and Pam, her grandchildren Dayna, Aysha, Jordan, Catherine, Oliver, Honor and Edward, her brothers Norman, Mervyn and Arnold Wallace, the extended family and many, many friends. Doreen will be at home from 3 pm tomorrow, Tuesday - all are welcome to drop by. She will leave home on Wednesday morning to go to Zion Parish Church, Bushy Park Road, Rathgar for 12 o'clock Service, afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Harold’s Cross Hospice.

The late Conor Quinn

The death has occurred of Conor Quinn late of Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family; father Paul, mother Teresa, brother Anthony, sister Sinead, partner Stephanie, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

