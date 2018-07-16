Tipperary deaths - Monday 16 July, 2018

The late John Loughnane

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Loughnane late of Butler Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his sisters Geraldine (Brady, Celbridge), Breda (English, Enniscorthy) and Angie (Aveyard, Oxford), nieces, nephews, brother in law Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 18th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (19th) at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Larry Hopkins

The death has occurred of Larry Hopkins late of Father Tirry Park, Fethard, Tipperary. Funeral Service tomorrow, Monday, at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard, followed by private cremation.

The late Jack O'Brien

The death has occurred of Jack O'Brien late of Ballyneety, Ardfinnan, Tipperary / Ballysaggart, Waterford. Ex ESB, formerly of Ballysaggart, Co. Waterford, died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Catherine (Corbett) and Anne-Marie (Keane), brothers Tom and Dan, sister Hannah, sons-in-law Maurice and John, grandchildren Eoin, Aisling, Joe, David, Conor and Cillian, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. He will be reposing at his home on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan on Tuesday morning for Funeral Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cahir Day Care Centre. House private on Tuesday morning please.

