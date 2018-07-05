Tipperary deaths - Thursday 5 July, 2018

The late Biddy Campion

The death has occurred of Biddy Campion (née Loughnane) late of 22 Monakeeba, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her son Patrick, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Esther, Maggie, Marion and Bridget, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Thursday evening, 5th July, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm arriving at The Cathedral at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 6th July, at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Mary Kiely

The death has occurred of Mary Kiely (née Ryan) late of Kilclooney, Moyne, Tipperary. In her 98th year, wife of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Catherine, sons Pj, Dinny, Sean, Michael, Gerry and Eamonn, sister Una, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 5-30pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Moyne to arrive at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11-30am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis.

The late Con Mahon

The death has occurred of Con Mahon late of Balleragh, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary. Suddenly at The Galway Clinic. Predeceased by his wife Veronica. Deeply regretted by his son Fergal, daughter Siobhan, daughter-in-law Valerie, grandchildren Leanne and Conor, brothers Frank, Mick (Lorrha), Seán (London), sisters Nancy Luder (London), Madeline Tierney (Ballinasloe), Evelyne O' Meara (Rathcabbin), Elish O'Reilly (Dundalk), Charlotte McCabe (Lorrha), Beatrice Collins (Abbey), Marie McKenna (Dundalk), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village this Thursday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private. Friday morning please.

The late Lucy Agnes McKenna

The death has occurred of Lucy Agnes McKenna (née Brady) late of Staunton Row, Clonmel, Tipperary. Wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her loving family, Margaret, Nora, Matthew and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter & Pauls Church arriving at 12.45 o' clock for Reqiuem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel.

The late Deborah Phelan

The death has occurred of Deborah Phelan (née Phelan) late of 60 Old Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving partner Tom, her darling sons Shane and Dylan, mother Maud, brothers Anthony, Darren, Simon, James and Mark, sisters Sandra, Jenny and Tara, parents-in-law Tommy and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday (5th July) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Friday please.

The late Michael Quirke

The death has occurred of Michael Quirke late of Avondale Cresent, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary. Vocational School teacher, St. Ailbe's School, Tipperary Town. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, daughter Avelin, sons Jason and Graham, grandson Broden, brothers Tom, Johnny and Eamon, sisters Catherine, Anne, Mary and Helen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his school colleagues. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Siobhan Roughan

The death has occurred of Siobhan Roughan (Rohan) late of The Orchard, Millersbrook, Nenagh, Tipperary. Much loved partner of Joe Quirke and loving mother of Lily and Danny. Sadly missed by her heartbroken and loving family, father Con, mother Joan, brothers Paul, Peter and Alan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, Nan Quirke and her family, her friend and cousin Joani O' Brien, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Friday at Ryan's Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh for funeral Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

