Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 4 July, 2018

The late Jackie Bourke

The death has occurred of Jackie Bourke late of Knockanbrack, Galbally, Tipperary / Galbally, Limerick. Formerly of Tipperary Co-op. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Shelia, daughter Margaret (Cappawhite) and Mary (O'Gorman, Clonoulty), sons Jack & Paddy, sisters Peggy McGovern (England) and Julia Pigott (Dublin), sons-in-law John Paul & Tommie, daughters-in-law Annette & Caroline, adored grandchildren Danni, Amy, Ciara, Séan, Emily, Paudie, Cathal & Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his residence Knockanbrack, E34 E364, this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lisvernane, Friday morning at 11.45am for 12noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Sarah Carroll

The death has occurred of Sarah Carroll (née Ryan) late of Coolanga, Rossmore, Tipperary and formerly of Garnakilka, Upperchurch. Predeceased by her brother Mikie and her nephew Michael, beloved wife of Willie Joe and loving mother of Denis, Jerry, Sadie, Catherine and Joey; deeply regretted by her husband and family, sisters Mary Hennessy and Catherine Fisher, brother Peter, grandchildren Dylan, Eadoin, Daniel, Aaron, Diarmuid, Paudie and William, son-in-law Darragh, daughters-in-law Catherine, Kitty and Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Coolanga (E25X063) on Wednesday evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Jesus Christ Our Saviour Church, Rossmore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Hospice Movement.

The late Michael O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell late of Fairy Fort Farm, Curraghgraigue, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Survived by his sons Desmond, Derry, Rory and Shane, daughters Fiona Bláithín, Aisling and Gráinne, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock with removal at 8 o'clock to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.