Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 3 July, 2018

The late John Hayden

The death has occurred of John Hayden, late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Mary; deeply missed by his partner Lana, his heartbroken daughter Sharon and son Stephen, grandchildren Aimee, Rory and Reece and by his brothers, sisters and his extended family and friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home on Wednesday 4th July from 8pm to 10pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th July at 10.00am in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray.

The late Teresa Hickey

The death has occurred of Teresa Hickey (née Kirwan) late of 8 Cedarwood Park, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Dromard, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of Peter and much loved mother of Peter, Margaret, Siobhán, Cathál, Seán and the late Mary, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren John and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (3rd July) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Waterford Road, Kilkenny, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Wednesday please.

The late Sarah Carroll

The death has occurred of Sarah Carroll (née Ryan) late of Coolanga, Rossmore, Tipperary

Sarah Carroll. Late of Garnakilka, Upperchurch. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Leanne Kennedy

The death has occurred of Leanne Kennedy late of Borrisokane, Tipperary / Lorrha, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving children Kyle, Cian and Ciara. Her mother Jean and Jean's partner Noel, her father Liam, brother Aidan, sister Donna, granny Nellie, brother-in-law Mark, sister-in-law Louise, close friends Tom, Rachel, Ronan, Will, Ger and Mary, the Kennedy Family, Borrisokane, nieces, nephews, relatives, her Derg family and friends. Reposing at her mothers house in Brosna, Birr, Co. Offaly eir code R42aw95 on Tuesday evening from 6p.m. to 8p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane at 12 noon. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Living Links. House strictly private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Ada McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Ada (Adeline) McLoughlin (née Sweeney) late of Mountain View Drive, Cahir, Tipperary. Wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Joe. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons John, Bobby, Liam and Patsi, daughters Vera and Sheila, sister Alice (Downey), brother Bob, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Cahir with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Pauline Ormsby

The death has occurred of Pauline Ormsby (née Devlin) late of Abbey Meadows Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, daughters Ciara, Nicola and Laura, sister Clare, brothers Brendan and Sean, aunts Sr. Pauline and Sr. Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 11.45 am for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday please.

