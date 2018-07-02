Tipperary deaths - Monday 2 July, 2018

The late William O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of William (Billy) O'Dwyer late of Corbally, Drangan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, brother-in-law Fr. Tom Tobin (Montana), nieces Joan and Catherine, his , grandnephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Monday July 2nd from 5.30pm. with removal at 7pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Drangan for 7.30pm arrival . Requiem Mass Tuesday July 3rd at 11am followed by burial in The Assumption Cemetery, Drangan.

The late Sean Finnegan

The death has occurred of Sean Finnegan late of 28 Chapel Lane, Roscrea, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Winifred (Freddie) Darmody

The death has occurred of Winifred (Freddie) Darmody (née Quinlan), Gaile, Thurles and formerly of Commaunmore, Templederry, Co. Tipperary. June 29th 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Winifred (Freddie), beloved wife of the late Pad. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken son John, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren David and Emma and David’s husband Kris, brother-in-law Chris Verdon, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass on Monday in Holycross Abbey at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael (Mick) Barry

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Barry, River Street, Clonmel. Formerly of Holycross, Co Tipperary. Retired member of the Defence Forces. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Mick will be sadly missed by his extended family, former colleagues and his many friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Paul Williams

The death has occurred of Paul Williams, Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel on 29th June 2018, peacefully at his Residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Annette, sons Adrian and Darren, daughters Mary and Sharon, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Rachel and Mia, brother Joe, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Private cremation on Monday in the Island Crematorium. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

