Tipperary deaths - Sunday 1 July, 2018

The late Winifred (Freddie) Darmody

The death has occurred of Winifred (Freddie) Darmody (née Quinlan), Gaile, Thurles and formerly of Commaunmore, Templederry, Co. Tipperary. June 29th 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin. Winifred (Freddie), beloved wife of the late Pad. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken son John, daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren David and Emma and David’s husband Kris, brother-in-law Chris Verdon, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home this Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Holycross Abbey at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael (Mick) Barry

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Barry, River Street, Clonmel. Formerly of Holycross, Co Tipperary. Retired member of the Defence Forces. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Mick will be sadly missed by his extended family, former colleagues and his many friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 6.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Paul Williams

The death has occurred of Paul Williams, Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel on 29th June 2018, peacefully at his Residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Annette, sons Adrian and Darren, daughters Mary and Sharon, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Rachel and Mia, brother Joe, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Private cremation on Monday in the Island Crematorium. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Mary Finn

The death has occurred of Mary Finn (née Delaney), Gowel, Charlestown, Mayo/Carracastle, Mayo; London, England and formerly of Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary. June 25th 2018. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, son Kealan, daughter Paverella, son-in-law Patrick, Kealan's partner Federica, grandson Jasper, brother and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Arriving at The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Tuesday, 3rd July, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

