Tipperary deaths - Saturday 30 June, 2018

The late Michael (Mick) Barry

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Barry, River Street, Clonmel. Formerly of Holycross, Co Tipperary. Retired member of the Defence Forces. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Mick will be sadly missed by his extended family, former colleagues and his many friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 6.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Paul Williams

The death has occurred of Paul Williams, Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel on 29th June 2018, peacefully at his Residence. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Annette, sons Adrian and Darren, daughters Mary and Sharon, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Rachel and Mia, brother Joe, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Private cremation on Monday in the Island Crematorium. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Mary Finn

The death has occurred of Mary Finn (née Delaney), Gowel, Charlestown, Mayo/Carracastle, Mayo; London, England and formerly of Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary. June 25th 2018. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, son Kealan, daughter Paverella, son-in-law Patrick, Kealan's partner Federica, grandson Jasper, brother and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Arriving at The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Tuesday, 3rd July, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late TJ (Thomas Joseph) Cummins

The death has occurred of T.J. (Thomas Joseph) Cummins, Cheshire Homes, Swinford, Co. Mayo, formerly of Mitchel Street and “Sacre Coeur”, Cloughmartin, Thurles, Co. Tipperary who died on Friday June 29th 2018 peacefully at Mayo General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Mary and brother Fintan and brother-in-law Jan. Sadly missed by his sisters Norma, Imelda, Angela, Geraldine, Aideen, Vivienne, Cora, Gabrielle, brothers Martin and Kevin, brothers-in-law Michael and Andrew, partners PJ and Wolfgang, sisters-in-law Gemma, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, aunts, uncle, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his sister Norma’s home, The Village Twomileborris, Co Tipperary Saturday, June 30th, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday, July 1st, at 2pm from Norma’s Home to Shannon Crematorium for a Humanist Service at 4pm followed by cremation. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Ward, The National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin in memory of TJ.

The late Liam Brereton

The death has occurred of Liam Brereton, (Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary) - June 28, 2018 (peacefully), at his home, beloved brother of David, Bríd, Kathleen and Mary; deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, his aunt Kitty, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at 10 o’clock on (Saturday) at the Church of the Holy Family, Kill Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. This will be followed by prayers in St Brigid’s Church, Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary at approximately 1.30pm then on to Rathnavogue Cemetery, Dunkerrin for burial at 2.30pm.

