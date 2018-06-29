Tipperary deaths - Friday 29 June, 2018

The late John A (Gus) Phelan

The death has occurred of John A (Gus) Phelan, Crampscastle, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and more recently Rathkeevin Nursing Home, Barne, June 27th 2018, John A (Gus), deeply regretted by his family and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Friday June 29th from 5pm with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Maisie Magner

The death has occurred of Maisie Magner (née McInerney), Camas Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. June 28th 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Maisie (in her 92nd year), beloved wife of the late Johnny and sister of the late Teresa Grogan, Denis, William and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patser and Seanie, brothers Patrick, Sean and Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Patricia (Pattie) O'Regan

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pattie) O'Regan, Ballycurrane, Thurles. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving family: sons Tim and David, her daughters Anne Marie, Helena, Catherine and Carolyn, sisters Breda and Bernadette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son David's residence in Ballycurrane, Thurles (E41 X7F9) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday 29th June, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m on Saturday 30th June. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cameo Care. House private Saturday morning please.

The late Creina (Kathleen) Mitchell

The death has occurred of Creina (Kathleen) Mitchell, (née O'Meara), Clonsingle House, Newport, Co. Tipperary. And formerly of Caherelly. 28th June 2018 peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Joe Mitchell and sister of the late David and Frank O'Meara. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughter Matt, Aileen (Moloney), Gerard and Raymond, daughters-in-law Imelda, Carmel and Eileen, son-in-law Martin, loving grandchildren, sisters-in-law Maura O'Meara and Miriam Mitchell, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Friday 29th June from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8.30 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday 30th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late William Meagher

The death has occurred of William Meagher, (Sutton, Co. Dublin and formerly of Grangemockler, Co. Tipperary, ex- Garda Siochana) 27th June 2018 (peacefully) at the Mater Private Hospital after a long illness. Predeceased by his son Damian and brothers John and Jimmy. William will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (Kathy), daughter Andrea, great friend Eileen Smith, brothers Tony and Eamon, sister Marian, sisters-in-law Annette, Kitty and Anne, brother-in-law Eamon, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Reposing on Friday afternoon in Stafford's Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Sutton arriving for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please - Donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland.

The late Sean Hyland

The death has occurred of Sean Hyland, Carney, Nenagh. Late of Loughane, Cloughjordan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen and cherished family John, Fiona, Deirdre and Paul. Brothers Liam and Paddy. Sisters Pauline and Chrissie. Treasured grandchildren Marcus and Taylor. Nephews & nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to Ardcroney Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Cloughjordan Church grounds. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, To Milford Hospice.

The late Oliver Douglas

The death has occurred of Oliver Douglas, No7 Abbeyview, Monasterevin, Kildare. Formerly of Mitchel Street, Thurles (draper) peacefully at Oghill Nursing Home, Oghill, Co Kildare. Beloved husband of the late Sheila and his first wife Mary, predeceased by his son Brian. Much loved father of Christopher, Arlene, Oliver and Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neices, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Saturday from 6pm with rosary recital at 8. Removal at 11.15am Sunday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 11.30 Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

The late Michael Burke

The death has occurred of Michael Burke, Clonmore, Tipperary. Michael died peacefully at Rathkeevin Nursing Home. He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Patsy, Davy, Dick, John, Tom and Liam, sisters Peggy and Norah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his niece Carmel and her husband Thomas O'Mahoney's residence in Clonmore (Cork Road) on Friday evening from 5.00oc. to 8.00oc. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

