Tipperary Deaths - Tuesday 1 May, 2018

The late Eamon O'Heney

The death has occurred of Eamon O'Heney, Main Street, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Emly, on April 29th 2018, Eamon, predeceased by his father Paul and brother Ted. Deeply regretted by his wife Philomena, mother Kathleen, brothers John and Brendan,sisters in law Josephine and Catherine, best friend Karen, aunts, relatives, good friends and neighbours. Reposing at O'Heney's Funeral Home, Bansha on Tuesday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to Emly Cemetery.

The late Bridget Sweeney

The death has occurred of Bridget Sweeney (née Slattery), Mountain View Drive, Cahir, (formerly of Old Rocklow, Fethard) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. (predeceased by her husband Edward and son Brendan. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, sons Liam, Tommy, Noel, Gerard, Michael, David, Ollie, Anthony and Kevin, daughters Mary, Ann, Maggie, Bernie, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Teresa, brother Noel, sister Maura, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to AWARE.

The late Mary Halley

The death has occurred of Mary Halley, Main Street, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary on April 30th 2018. Mary (wife of the late John, mother of the late Elanor (London) and Seanie). Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Francis, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Marie Lewis

The death has occurred of Marie Lewis, Late of Dublin Road, Nenagh. In her 99th year, formerly of the I.C.A. at An Grianan, and Nenagh Library, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of The Manor Nursing home Nenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Delia; her dear sisters Peg( Joyce), Lelia, Biddy (Deane), Phil (Conlon), Joan (Hudson) and her brother Frank; very sadly missed by her loving family; sisters, Ita (Thornton), Doly, and her brother Ger, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and much loved and devoted nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St. Mary’s the Rosary at 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 12 midday followed by burial in Lisbunny Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice or Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Michael (Mick) Aylward

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Aylward, Patrick St, Durrow, Laois; and Ballingarry (NR), Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Abbeyleix Community Hospital, husband of the late Nancy; deeply regretted by his loving children Michael, Bridget, P.J., Helen, Anne and Sean, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his son P.J.’s residence (Rath, Durrow) from 2.00pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

