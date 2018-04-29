Tipperary deaths - Sunday 29 April, 2018

The late Finn Macginty

The death has occurred of Finn Macginty late of Cloughjordan, Tipperary and formerly Seattle and Japan. Died peacefully in the care of his adoring wife Tamara and the doctors, nurses and staff of Birr Community Nursing Unit on April 24th, 2018. Remembered with love by his family and a wide circle of friends both here and around the world. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Finn's life will take place at a later date.

The late Esther Powell

The death has occurred of Esther Powell (née Ward) late of Old Bridge House, Raheen Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Wife of the late PJ Powell, sadly missed by her loving family Emmett, Eoin, Niall, Emer, Fiona, Orla and Aine, sister Peggy (Farrell), sister-in-law, Mary Francis Mann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home Kickham St Clonmel this Monday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Catherine Harte

The death has occurred of Catherine Harte (née Nugent) late of Church Road, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Culloville, Armagh. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family Geraldine, Collette (McMahon), Thomas, Seanie, Siobhán (White), James, Anna (Hobbs), Grainne (Noonan), David and grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew and nieces. Reposing at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, from 5pm Sunday evening, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Girlie Rooney

The death has occurred of Girlie Rooney (née Loughnane) late of Montevideo Road, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Jim, sons Paul, James and Bryan, daughters Mary and Carmel. Daughters-in-law Sandra and Kathleen, son-in-law Neil, grandchildren Michael, Liam, Billy and Amy and Kayla, her extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence Monday afternoon from 3oc with prayers at 8oc. Private removal Tuesday morning at 11.30, arriving in St. Cronan's Church Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12oc with burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

