Tipperary deaths - Friday 2 March, 2018

The late Elizabeth (Liz) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Kennedy late of Sarsfield Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her parents Paddy and Catherine, sister Nicola, brothers John and Patrick, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday 4th March from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 5th March at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Bru Columbanus, Cork.

The late Alicia Mai (Sis) Ryan

The death has occurred of Alicia Mai (Sis) Ryan late of Abbey Road, Thurles and late of Garrycommer, Kilcommon. Please note that funeral arrangements have been postponed due to poor weather conditions. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Dr James Morrison

The death has occurred of Dr James (Jim) Morrison late of Anne Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Formerly of Tallow, Co Waterford. Beloved husband of Maura and devoted father of Rachel (Kiely), Celestine (McCoy), Sylvia (O'Brien), Edward, Mary (Burke), James, John, Peter and Paula (Keating). Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Jerry and John, sister Ann (Howard), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday 3rd March 2018 from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel for Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Mental Health Association. House private on Sunday morning please.



The late Bridget (Bridie) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Kennedy (née Lancaster (formerly O'Brien) late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Ferns, Co. Wexford. In her 95th year. Predeceased by her son-in-law Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret (O'Brien-Delaney) and Eileen (O'Brien-Bonar), sisters Molch, Joan, Nance and Peg, grandchildren Chris, Niamh, Brian, Aidan, Claire and Conor, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, nephews and nieces, the O'Brien and Kennedy families, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Saturday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.15 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Kelly

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née Waters) late of 1 Ileigh road, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, grandchildren Adam and Lisa, daughter-in-law Martina, sister Betty Bond, brother Michael Waters, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, on Saturday March 3rd from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Sacred Heart Church. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by interment in St Michael and John's Cemetery, Cloughjordan, arriving at 1pm approx.

The late Josie Cashman

The death has occurred of Josie (Johanna) Cashman (née Cagney) late of Hogan Square, Cahir, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Michael, will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, John, Martin, James, Gerard, Francis, Joseph, and Paul, daughters, Cathleen, Mary, Joan, Jean, Lynda and Ann, brother Jimmy, sisters Patricia, Alice and Chrissie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren great-great-grandaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home this Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Her remains will arrive to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Monday morning for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.