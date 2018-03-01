Tipperary deaths - Thursday 1 March, 2018

The late Eilen Cahill

The death has occurred of Eileen ( Eily ) Cahill (née Harte) late of Cabra Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Clonakilty, Cork. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital and under the constant loving care of her daughter Helen. Sadly missed by her loving family; Thomas, Donal, Josephine, Peter, John and Helen, grandchildren Conor, Sinéad, Niamh, Méadhbh, Aileen, Eoghan, Grainne, Thomas, Cormac, Emma, Paddy and Lir, sister Kitty Horgan, brother Paddy, son in law Tony O'Brien, daughters in law Kathy, Natalie and Helen, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, close neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Alicia Ryan

The death has occurred of Alicia Mai (Sis) Ryan late of Abbey Road, Thurles, Tipperary and late of Garrycommer, Kilcommon. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph and St. Brigid's Church, Bohernanave, Thurles on Thursday, at 10am with burial afterwards in Upperchurch Cemetery.

The late Donal Burke

The death has occurred of Donal Burke late of Keylong House, Cahir, Tipperary. He will be sadly missed by his wife Áine (née McCann), daughter Eimear, son Dónal Jnr, daughter-in-law Michelle, adored grandson Seán, brother Cyril, sisters Maria (Nolan) and Breda (Buckley), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm. Arriving at St. Mary's church Cahir on Sunday morning for Funeral mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. *Please note that these funeral arrangements may change due to adverse weather conditions.