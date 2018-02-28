Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 28 February, 2018

The late Mary Dunne

The death has occurred of Mary Dunne (nee Ryan) late of Beakstown, Holycross, Tipperary/ Thurles/ Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Francis and daughter Theresa. Deeply regretted by her son Tony, sisters Pauline Gleeson, Teresa Kelly and Esther Phelan, Aunt Kitty O'Sullivan, sisters-in-law Beatrice Power and Maura Dunne, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 28th Feb. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 1st March at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North Tipp Hospice Movement.

The late Catherine Ahearne

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Ahearne (née Murphy) late of Main Street, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Patrick. Deeply missed by Frank, Ann, Nicky, Mary and Mona, sisters Tessie and Una, sisters-in-law Patti, Mamie and Nora, brother-in-law Colin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday, February 28th, from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Finbarr Bennett

The death has occurred of Finbarr Bennett late of Clonmel Road, Cashel, Tipperary / Clonakilty, Cork. It is with sadness we announce the death of our uncle Finbarr Bennett, Clonmel Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Sleaveen, Clonakilty, Co. Cork. Beloved brother of the late Mary, Annie, Norah, Mick, Jim and Joe. Sadly missed by the Bennett family Mary, Gerard, Eleanor, John and Therina, nieces, nephews, extended family, carers Mary Quinn and Breda Culleton, his many friends in Cashel Day Care Centre, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Breda Dunne

The death has occurred of Breda Dunne late of Kylebeg, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Offaly. Beloved daughter of the late Patsy & Maureen. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Larry, Paddy, Sean, Declan & Nigel, sisters-in-law Majella, Geraldine, Mary, Sharon & Tina, nephews nieces, relatives & friends in Ard na Greine Moneygall, St. Cronan’s, Roscrea & Ferbane Nursing Home. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5’oc with removal at 7.30’oc to Killbarron Church arriving at 8’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11’oc followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late William Dwyer

The death has occurred of William (Liam) Dwyer late of Roxboro, Grange, Clonmel and formerly of Roxboro, Grange, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, brothers Aiden, Noel and Pat, sisters Cora (Lonergan) and Margaret (Quilty), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Removal will take place from Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening at 7.00pm, arriving at St Nicholas Church, Grange at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in New Cemetery, Grange.

The late James McGuigan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McGuigan late of Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Toronto and Newcastle upon Tyne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sally (Moloney, Ballyphilip), daughters Jayne and Mary Anne, sons David and Steven, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 o'c followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12.30 o'c. "Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association"

The late Bernadette Mullane

The death has occurred of Bernadette Mullane (née McLeish) late of Old Youghal Road, Cork City, Cork / Youghal, Cork / Roscrea, Tipperary. She will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, children Michael, Bernadette (Kenny), Joseph and Dearbhla (O’Donovan), grandchildren Eilish, Rebekah, Ross, Shauna, Ava and Siobhan, sisters Mae, Josie and Ethel, brothers Michael, Gerrard and Eugene, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Removal at 5.00pm on (Wednesday) evening from Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire, to St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on (Thursday). Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringasiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

The late James O'Kelly

The death has occurred of James O'Kelly late of Ikerrin Court, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Limerick City and Thurles Vocational School. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marie, daughters Ann-Marie, Emily and Caroline, sons Brendan, David and Patrick, grandchildren, brother John, sisters Mary, Tessie, Joanie, Breda and Geraldine, sons-in-law Brian Ahearne, Niall Byrne and Tomás Maher, daughter-in-law Sarah Jane Creed, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 1st March, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 2nd March, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Eric Smith

The death has occurred of Eric Smith late of Boherduff Heights, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving parents Peter & Deborah, brother Peter Junior, sister Jasmine, uncles, aunts, Grandmother Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Wednesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter & Pauls Church for Reqiuem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Pa Smith

The death has occurred of Pa (Pat) Smith late of Kilroe, Ballylooby, Cahir, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, daughter Andrea, sons Jonathan, Jason, Patrick, David, Kieran and Shane, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o' clock, burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Ellen Walsh

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) Walsh (née Morris) late of Clonmore North, Cahir, Tipperary / Callan, Kilkenny. Died unexpectedly in 87th year. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Eamon, brother Tom, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 Midday. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles arriving at 1.45pm approx. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St.Vincent De Paul.