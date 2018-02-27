Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 27 February, 2018

The late James McGuigan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McGuigan late of Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh, Tipperary. Late of Toronto and Newcastle upon Tyne. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sally (Moloney Ballyphilip), daughters Jayne and Mary Anne, sons David and Steven, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10 o'c followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 12.30 o'c. " Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association "

The late Roberta Doris Malcomson

The death has occurred of Roberta Doris Malcomson late of Clonmel, Tipperary. Only child of Marley and Kathleen Malcomson of Ballyvaughan and Melview, Clonmel in her 88th year passed away at Rathkeevin Nursing Home after a long illness. Former Secretary Munster S.J.A.I. for many years. Deeply regretted by Terence Marley and Carmel Crosbie and Family. Removal on Wednesday morning to Old St. Mary's Church for Service at 11 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Mary McDermott

The death has occurred of Mary McDermott late of Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Tipperary and Knockavilla, New Ross, Co. Wexford. Predeceased by her husband Charlie, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Briona (Nic Dhiarmada), Joan and Martina, her son Tim, daughter-in-law Gaye, sons-in-law George and George, nephews and extended family John, Eileen, Shauna, Cora, Philip, Vera and Mary, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at her residence The Mill, Carrigahorig, Nenagh, on Friday from 2 until 8 pm Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Mary's and St. Michael's Parish Church New Ross. Burial afterwards in St Stephen's Cemetery.

The late Winnifred Middleton

The death has occurred of Winnifred (Winnie) Middleton late of Ballybritt, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Carmel (Quinlan, Moneygall), sons P.J (Birr) and Gerard (Mountmellick), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday from 4’oc - 7’oc arriving at St. John’s Church, Ballybritt at 7.30’oc. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11’oc followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea.

The late Philomena O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) O'Sullivan late of New Toberaheena, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Ginchy Terrace, Cahir, Co Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Ben, brothers Bob and Denis, sisters Anne and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, Clonmel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cahir.