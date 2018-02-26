Tipperary deaths - Monday 26 February, 2018

The late Anthony John Cullen

The death has occurred of Anthony John (Jack) Cullen late of Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Westport, Mayo. Much loved husband of Catherine and dear father of Tony and Paul. Adored grandfather of Katie, Ellie, Anna, Jack, Che and Carina. Daughters in law Kaye and Jackie, brother in law Michael. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his son Tony's home in Gurtagarry on Monday from 5 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph's Church, Gortagarry, for Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in Crosscannon Graveyard, Killenaule, at approx 1.45 o'c. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Heart Failure Clinic, Nenagh Hospital.

The late Ellen Hayes

The death has occurred of Hannah Ellen Hayes late of Fethard, Tipperary / Newmarket, Cork. On February 22, 2018 (unexpectedly) Hannah Ellen, aged 1 year and 5 months, cherished and adored daughter of Kieran and Noelle (née O’Reilly) and much loved sister of Declan and Cillian. Sadly missed by her parents, brothers, grandparents PJ (and the late Nancy) Hayes, Michael and Anna O’Reilly, uncles, aunts, relatives and her many loving cousins. Reception into St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket, on Tuesday at 1pm for 2pm Mass of the Angels. Burial private afterwards.

The late Margaret Hayes

The death has occurred of Margaret Hayes (née Hackett) late of Leigh Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Martin, sons T.J. and Patrick, daughter-in-law Sharon, Patrick's fiancée Una, grandchildren Sophie and James, sisters Maureen Heffernan (Dublin) and Catherine Lord (Baltinglass), brothers John, Michael, Eamon, P.J. and Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's funeral home, Thurles, on Monday evening from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. James's Church, Two-Mile-Borris, arriving at 11 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Interment afterwards in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Milford Hospice Limerick and The Hospital of the Assumption Thurles. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The late Michael Hogan

The death has occurred of Michael (Boysie) Hogan late of Silver Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Nora and loving father of Robert (Bob), Eoin, Colm, Ruth and Ruaírí. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Eddie, sisters, Terry, Marjorie and Philomena, daughters-in-law Carol and Edel, grandchildren, Conor, Daragh, Aaron, Rourc, Orlaith, Sean and Fae, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm folowed by Removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Winnifred Middleton

The death has occurred of Winnifred (Winnie) Middleton late of Ballybritt, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Joe Ryan

The death has occurred of Joe Ryan (Will) late of Bohercrowe, Limerick Rd, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Pallasgreen, Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, Deeply regretted by his loving Son Tom, Sister in Law, nieces , nephews relatives & friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home Tipperary Town this Tuesday evening at 5.30 o' Clock with removal at 7.30 to St Michael's Church Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30 with burial afterwards in Old Pallas Cemetery.

The late Pat Shanahan

The death has occurred of Pat Shanahan late of Waterfall house , Dooneen., Clifden, Galway / Roscrea, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his children Fiona, Odette, Martin, Dara and Deirdre,grandchildren Ian, Aaron,Kacie, and Aiden,great grandchildren Lily, Jamie and Rian, brothers Liam and Michael, sisters Maura, Sheila, Ann and Eileen,aunt Nell, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, neices, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing on Monday 26th of February at Irwins funeral home Galway from 6pm until 8 pm. Reposing on Tuesday 27th of February at his residence in Clifden from 1pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday 28th at 1.45pm to St. Joseph Church, Clifden for requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ardbear cemetery.House private on Wednesday morning by request.

The late Oliver Trainor

The death has occurred of Oliver Trainor late of Ardmayle, Cashel, Tipperary / Monaghan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, daughters Michele Nugent and Caroline Pounau, sons Sean and Kieran, sons-in-law Thomas and Fred, daughters-in-law Catherine and Paula, grandchildren Ciara, Alison, John, Jack, Tadhg, Neása, Clément, Ellen, Chloé, Saoirse and Oisín, brother Patsy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, at 11.30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Palliative Care.