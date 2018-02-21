Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 21 February, 2018

The late David (Davy) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of David (Davy) O'Dwyer, 4 O’Hickey Place, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening, from 5pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran's Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Teresa Coyle

The death has occurred of Tersea Coyle (née Hone), Mullindrait, Stranorlar and formerly of Killtefergal, Cloghan; and Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at her home in Mullindrait, Stranorlar from Tuesday until removal on Thursday at 10.15am for Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11 o clock with burial afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery. Rosary each night at 10pm. Family time on Morning of Funeral. Tersea is survived by her 4 children Steve, Santina, Nicola, Amanda and 9 beautiful grandchildren, sisters Nan Hone, Killtefergal, Cloghan, Kathleen McCullagh, Stranorlar, and brother Paddy Hone, England and also nephews, neices and extened Family.

The late Maire and JG (Gerry) Ryan

The death has occurred of Máire Ryan (née Drohan) and her loving husband J.G. (Gerry) Ryan, PHD, (Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary), (Gerry) Retd. Comdt, Clarke Barracks, The Curragh and late of FÁS. Máire and Gerry passed away (peacefully) on 19th February 2018 in the loving care of the staff and nurses of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Sadly missed by their loving daughter Geraldine (Parker), grandchildren Alan and Sarah, Máire's sisters Eithne (Symes) and Una (Power), their brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Máire and Gerry will be reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Waterford Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, arriving at approximately 2.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Kildare branch. Donations box in Church.