Tipperary deaths - Friday 16 February, 2018

The late Rita Armitage

The death has occurred of Rita Armitage late of Ballina House, Portlaoise, Laois and Late of Lissadonna, Cloughjordan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Grace, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Saturday at Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone from 12 o'clock until 1 o'clock followed by removal to The Methodist Church, Cloughjordan for Funeral Service at 2.30 o'clock and burial afterwards in Modreeney Cemetery.

The late Helen Feeley

The death has occurred of Helen Feeley (née Delaney) late of Fancroft, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly. Pre-deceased by her sister Ann Charlish. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Paul and Colin, daughters-in-law Mary and Niamh, sisters Sally, Joan and Marion, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Cara, Ryan and Aoife, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 4.00 with prayers at 8.00. Private removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late John Grogan

The death has occurred of John Grogan late of Willison Park, Blarney, Cork / Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Shine) and loving father of Marianne, Sarah and Michelle, fond grandfather of Julian and Jamie, son of the late Edward and Mary and brother of the late Pat and Ned. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren, brothers Michael and Garry, sisters Frances, Mary, Anne and Brighide, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by rosary and removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Blarney. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Senan’s Cemetery, Tower. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cork Cancer Research.

The late Denis McGrath

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) McGrath late of Suircastle, Golden, Tipperary. Beloved brother of the late Kitty McEniry and Breda Duggan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brigid, daughter Louise (O’Connor), son Ciaran, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Caroline, Brian, Kevin, Margaret, Emily and Matthew, brothers Tom and Fr. Matthew (A.P. Clonoulty-Rossmore), sisters Teenie Kinane and Nora Mai Kennedy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitts Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Lagganstown Cemetery.

The late Kieran O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Kieran O'Gorman late of Tullyglass Court, Shannon, Clare / Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre deceased by his brother Oliver O'Gorman and sister in law Lelia. Former priest of the Killaloe Dioscese for 25 years, Teacher and Musical Director. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda (nee McDonnel), nieces Catherine (O'Duffy), Anne (McCormack) and Lelia (O'Donnell), nephews, John O'Gorman, Bil O'Gorman and Kieran O'Gorman, grandnieces, grandnephews, nephew-in-law Ian McDonnell and his wife Monica, niece-in-law Sandra McFadden and her husband Keith, extended family and friends. Reposing at Carrigoran House, Newmarket on Fergus, on Saturday, 17th February, from 6 pm with removal at 7.30 pm to Sts John and Paul Church, Shannon. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 18th February, at 3 pm. Burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery.

The late Dan O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Dan O'Keeffe late of Mantlehill, Golden, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Martina, daughter Sinéad O’Connor, sons Dan and Robert, son-in-law Mikey, daughters-in-law Anne and Anne Marie, grandchildren Éilis, Mikey, Danny, Aisling, Siobhán and Luke, brother Seamus, sisters Hannah Moloney and Mary Butler, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Friday evening, from 2pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 1pm followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin at 4.30pm. Family flowers only please.

The late Elizabeth Sheehan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Sheehan (née Harrington) late of Douglas Lawn, Douglas, Cork / Silvermines, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Larry and loving mother of Marion (Evans), Dan, Jo (Travers) and Claire (O'Sullivan) and mother-in-law of Philip, Donal and the late Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Kitt and Nora, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lucy, Claire, Katie, David, Peter, Louise, Lisa and Kevin, nephews, nieces and a very large circle of family and friends. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road, of Jerh O' Connor Ltd. on Sunday, 18th February, from 4.00pm followed by prayers at 6.00pm. Reception prayers at 10.30am on Monday, 19th February, at St. Patrick's Church, Rochestown Road, followed by Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Passage West. Family flowers only.