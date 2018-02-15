Tipperary deaths - Thursday 15 February, 2018

The late John Bergin

The death has occurred of John Bergin late of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick, Laois and Gurteen, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Mary and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus, sister Bernadette, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and community of St. Vincents Hospital. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Nancy Bowe

The death has occurred of Nancy Bowe (née Tanner) late of Townsfields and late of Glenahilty, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus and cherished children Sharon, Denise (Kelly), Roisin (Cahill) and John, sister Mary (Hennelly), grandchildren, sister-in-law, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Townsfields, Cloughjordan this Thursday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Ss Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in the Churchgrounds. " Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to North Tipp Hospice "

The late Michael English

The death has occurred of Michael English late of Hollyhill, Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lilly, daughters and sons, Kathleen, Patricia, Deirdre, Gerard, Brendan and Theo, brother Fr. Jim (Kiltegan Fathers), sister Maureen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Friday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 o clock to 8 o clock. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Toor arriving for 11.30 o’ clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. House strictly private Saturday morning please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Ellen Fleming

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Fleming (née Noonan) late of Fearanshea, Fethard, Tipperary / Callan, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Nancy Buckley (Callan), brother Jimmy (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends. Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard, Co. Tipperary.

The late Mary Gordon

The death has occurred of Mary Gordon (née Clutterbuck) late of Dalkey, Dublin / Kilsheelan, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Derek, adored Mum of Patricia, Colin, Ray and Alan, second Mum to Maeve and Elizabeth and surrogate to Brian, Ivan, Dermot, Kevin and Henry. Adoring sister of Jimmy and sister-in-law of Jimmy’s recently deceased and much loved wife, Angela. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Glengara Park Nursing Home. Sadly missed by Derek, all children and their partners and by her grandchildren, nephews and nieces (in Dublin, Tipperary and Perth WA), cousins and friends. Mass Friday at 11.30am at the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey, Co. Dublin followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetry. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The late Kathy Hearn

The death has occurred of Kathy Hearn (née Lyons) late of 23 St. Ann's Tce, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth deeply regretted by her son Kenny, daughters Karen and Catherine, grandchildren, sister Jenny son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence Thursday 15th February 2018 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Friday morning at 11am to Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe for 11.30 Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Good Shepherd Cemetery. House Private Friday morning please.

The late Kathleen Ryan

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kathy) Ryan (née O'Sullivan) late of ‘Coill Mhuire’, Curraheen, Hollyford, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Dearly loved and cherished mother of Nicholas, Helen Quinlan, Marian Loughlin, Paula Kavanagh, Claire Ryan, Bernie Del Gallo, Patsy Waldron, Deirdre Reid and Catriona Moloney. She will be remembered fondly by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Maureen, brother John P, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Thursday evening from 5 o’c with gathering for prayers at 7 o’c, followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Hollyford. Funeral Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only.