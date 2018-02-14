Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 14 February, 2018

The late Gerard Greaney

The death has occurred of Gerard Greaney late of Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballyneety, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his partner Eileen, daughters Jennifer & Chelsie, parents Danny & Meta, sister Theresa, extended family circle & friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday (Feb. 14th) from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by private Cremation on Thursday. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch).

The late James Bergin

The death has occurred of James Bergin late of Knockiel, Rathdowney, Laois / Kilkenny / Offaly / Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice and his family Nicholas, Mary, Anna, Frances, Tim, Bernie, J.J and Sean, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sisters Ann and Bernadette, his brothers Tony and Danny, sisters in law Molly and Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 3 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral prayers on Friday at 11am followed by removal to the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to The Pro Life Campaign Ireland. A donations box will be provided at the house on Thursday and at the Church on Friday.

The late John Heenan

The death has occurred of John Heenan late of Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Denis & Tim, nephews, neices, grandnephews, grandneices, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to Ardcroney Church on Thursday morning at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11’oc followed by burial in Ardcroney Old Cemetery.

The late David McEniry

The death has occurred of David McEniry late of Queen Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter & Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to Malough Cemetery, Newcastle, Clonmel.