Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 13 February, 2018

The late Anne Brophy

The death has occurred of Anne Brophy (née Kavanagh) late of Parnell St, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Mary, Catherine, AnnMarie and Antoinette, sons Tommy, Liam, Paul, Brendan and Martin, sisters Philis Galvin, Margaret Mockler, Mary Thomas, brothers Michael, Tommy and Tony, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her Residence on Wednesday 14th February from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday 15th February at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Rev. Canon Donald Atkinson

The death has occurred of Rev. Canon Donald Atkinson late of Dromore Lodge, Rockcorry, Monaghan / Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Formerly of Modreeny Rectory, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Dearly loved husband of Elsie and cherished father of Mark,Shelley, Lynn and the late Neville, father-in-law of Lynn and Brian, grandfather of Ben, Sophie and Charlotte. Deeply regretted by the family circle, former parishoners and friends. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Saint James' Church, Rockcorry, Co. Monaghan on Wednesday, 14th February 2018, at 2 o'clock, followed by interment in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. House STRICTLY PRIVATE please.

The late Kathleen Egan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Egan late of Bridgehouse, Newport, Tipperary. Survived by brother Andrew, sisters May and Biddy, niece Mary, nephews Kevin, Andrew and Austin Ryan, brother-in-law Gus, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing Wednesday evening, 14th Feburary, at Delany-Minihan Funeral Home, Newport from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Thursday, 15th Feburary, for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery. Contact: Delany-Minihan 061-378123.

The late Maurice Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of Maurice Guilfoyle late of Hazelwood Grove, Thurles, Tipperary / Clonoulty, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his wife Kitty; deeply regretted by his loving family; sons Liam, Connie, Maurice & Mark, daughters Catherine & Mary, sons-in-law Andrew & Pat, daughter-in-law Lyn, grandchildren, his great friend Bridget Ryan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Hayes Funeral Home, Clonoulty on Wednesday, 14th Feb., from 6.00pm, removal at 8.00pm to the Church of John the Baptist, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

The late Fr. Frank Kelly

The death has occurred of Fr. Frank Kelly late of Kylenahone, Killenaule, Tipperary and Long Beach, California and late of Kylenahone, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Michael, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Tuesday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Patrick Leahy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Leahy late of Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Mary, daughter Thelma, son Peter, brothers-in-law, sistres-in-law, nephew, niece, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery.

The late Moira O'Meara

The death has occurred of Moira O'Meara (née Bennett)late of Lisballyard, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Edward. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Breda & Ellen & son Michael, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Caroline, adoring grandchildren, her sisters Nancy & May, neices, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Reposing at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane this Monday evening from 3’oc with removal at 7’oc to Lorrha Church arriving at 7.30’oc. Funeral Mass tomorrow Tuesday at 11’oc followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The late Nora O'Neill

The death has occurred of Nora O'Neill (née Grant) late of Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Tony, daughters Mary, Caroline and Roseline, son Declan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, adopted daughter Benny, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Tuesday, 13th February 2018, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her home Wednesday morning to Sacred Heart Church Gortnahoe at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Good Shepherd Cemetery. House strictly private Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only, donations to Tipperary Hospice Nurses.