Tipperary deaths - Thursday 8 February, 2018

The late Bridget White

The death has occurred of Bridget White (née Norris), Baunfaun, Kilmanahan, Clonmel. Peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Bridget, wife of David, mother of the late Larry, grandmother of the late Martin. Sadly missed by her loving son, Tom, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grand children, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, this Friday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 7 o'clock followed by removal at 7.15 o'clock to St Laurence's Church, Four Mile Water. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'clock, funeral thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Lyons

The death has occurred of Michael Lyons, Glenaskough, Ninemilehouse, Carrick-on-Suir. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his daughters, Mary, Annette, Claire and Eleanor, sons-in-laws and grandchildren, sister Anna and extended families, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm followed by Requiem Mass Friday morning at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler, and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private Friday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Sr. Carmel O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Sr. Carmel O'Dwyer. Sr. Carmel (Breda) Convent of Mercy, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, formerly Convent of Mercy, Cahir and Bansha, (peacefully) at Rathkeevin Nursing Home, Clonmel. Predeceased by her brother Edward, her sisters Mary, Teresa and Sr. Pius. Sadly missed by her relatives and friends, her loving Mercy Community and Congregation. Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday from 3pm with Evening Prayer at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon in the Mercy Convent on Friday. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cahir at 2.00pm.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née O'Neill), Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of 20 Upper William Street, Limerick, on February 7th 2018, peacefully, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Thomas, Cathal and Tony, daughter Grainne, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Newport this Friday 9th February from 6 o'clock with removal at 8 o'clock to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday 10th February at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.

The late Albert (Bertie) Armitage

The death has occurred of Albert (Bertie) Armitage, Townsfields , late of Deerpark, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Berta, his loving family, Keith, Doreen, Roy, Clodagh and Edwin; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, Devon & Owen, Steven, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Josephs funeral home, Borrisokane on Friday evening from 4.30 with removal at 7 to the Methodist Church, Cloughjordan arriving at 8pm.Funeral service on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in Modreeny graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Dean Maxwell home, Roscrea

The late Eileen Gilmartin

The death has occurred of Eileen Gilmartin, Currabaha Templederry, Nenagh. Suddenly at home. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Josephine. Deeply regretted by her loving son John, partner Pat, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Friday 9th from 6.00pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Templederry.

The late Mary O'Donoghue Sammon

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donoghue Sammon, Dominick St., Portumna and formerly Carrigahorig, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her children Mike, Lesley, Paul, Emily, Noelle, Damien, their partners James and Paul, grandchildren Sarah, Molly and Ellen, sisters Ger, Eileen and Phil (pre-deceased by Sheila) and extended families and neighbours. Reposing from 5pm to 8pm at Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday February 9th in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass at 11.00 with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. House private on Friday morning.