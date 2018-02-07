Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 7 February, 2018

The late Cian Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Cian Fitzgerald, Garryshane, Glenconnor Road, Clonmel. Beloved son of Kevin and Eleanor and much loved brother of Jade. Sadly missed by his loving parents, sister, grandfather Gerry (Keane), aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

The late David (Dave) Walsh

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Walsh, Galtee Cottage, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Co.Tipperary on February 5th, 2017, following an accident, David (Dave), beloved son of the late Ned and Catherine and brother of the late Mike. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary (O’Regan), brother Bob, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Ester Butler

The death has occurred of Ester Butler (née Ryan), Knockane, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary on February 6th 2018. Ester wife of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her son John, daughter Hellen, granddaughter Molly, grandsons John, Peter and Stephen, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 3pm. Removal on Thursday for 12 o' clock Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Duhill. Burial afrerwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bernard (Brian) Garvey

The death has occurred of Bernard (Brian) Garvey, Greystones, Kilcoole and late of Roscrea who passed away on 3rd February 2018 peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Brian is reunited with his beloved wife Sarah (Daisy) who passed away on 3rd September 2017. Much loved and loving father of Kevin and Kalen, grandfather of Katie, Amy, Anna, Molly, Jake and Sophie and brother in law of Rita, Gay, Marie, Eddie, Charlie, David and the late Nicholas. Predeceased by his brothers Kevin and Eugene. Brian will be sadly missed by his family, including his daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Matt and his many friends. Brian will repose at the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole from 6 until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St Anthony’s Church, Kilcoole arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in Kilquade New Cemetery.

The late Michael (Micky) Flynn

The death has occurred of Michael (Micky) Flynn, Redwood, Lorrha, Co.Tipperary and formerly of Woolwich, London. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lynne, sons Daniel and Sean, brother Patrick, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Bushy Park Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Donations in lieu to North Tipp Hospice.

The late Thomas Shanahan

The death has occurred of Thomas Shanahan, Coolderry, Norwood, Nenagh; and Toomevara. Beloved husband of Sadie, loving father of Philip, Mary (Purcell), Sheila and Nora (Ryan); deeply regretted by his grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow, Wednesday, from 5 o'c. with removal at 7.30 o'c. to arrive at Grennanstown Church at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c. followed by burial in the church grounds.

The late John Troy

The death has occurred of John Troy, Drom, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary on 6th February 2018 in the loving care of the staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Pre-deceased by his wife Sally, sisters Anna, Mary and Sr. Mairead and brother Tobias. Deeply regretted by his sister Patricia, brother-in-law John Daly, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Wednesday from 5.30 pm with removal at 7 pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Drom at 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30 am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.