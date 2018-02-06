Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 6 February, 2018

The late Christina Egan

The death has occurred of Christina Egan (nee McDonagh) Dun Mhuire, Davis Road, Clonmel, on 4th February 2018 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Christina, wife of the late Nicholas Egan, mother of Colm and Deirdre Ryan (nee Egan). Very deeply regretted by her loving son Francis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, sister Gretta, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Kennedy (née Mooney), O’Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel, and late of Cabra West, Dublin, on 4th February 2018 peacefully, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loving family. Loved beyond words by her loving husband Paddy, daughter Lorraine, sons James and Robert, her 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her brother and sisters, her son-in-law, her daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.. Funeral arriving at 10.45am on Wednesday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Kathleen Coen

The death has occurred of Kathleen Coen (née Lawlor), St. Patrick's Place, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, on February 4th 2018, Kathleen, predeceased by her son Connie, deeply regretted by her family, Michael, Aisling, Thelma and Pat, grandchildren, her sisters Rita, Joan and Mary, her brother Terry, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday February 6th from 5.30pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Tipperary Hospice.

The late Norah O'Flynn

The death has occurred of Norah O'Flynn (née McLoughlin), Main Street, Fethard, Co.Tipperary, on February 5th 2018. Norah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack and her son Austin, she will be sadly missed by her devoted family, Claire, Frances, John, Shelagh, T.J., Liam, Jimmy and Caroline, her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at home on Wednesday February 7th from 5.30pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, followed by burial in Killusty Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

The late David Kane

The death has occurred of David Kane, Tipperary Town, and Ballymun, Dublin. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel; sadly missed by his loving sons Timmy, John and Craig, daughters Catriona and Nikita, partner Nora, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren, sister Maureen, brother Michael, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Kirwan's Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Tuesday from 2.30p.m. until 5.00p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Sillogue, Ballymun, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00a.m. followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery (St. Paul's Section).

The late John Francis (Tipp) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of John Francis (Tipp) O'Dwyer, Henry Laffan Heights, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Joanne, grandchildren Katie and Jude, Janet, brothers Jim, Anthony & Joe, sisters Mary (Whiting), Sarah (Cummins), Bridget (Dwyer), Margaret (Fallon), Kathleen (Tierney), Philomena (Barry) and Ann (Nevin), son-in-law Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, 7th February 2018 from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Ann Nancy Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Ann Nancy Fitzgerald (née Ryan), Beechwood Grove, Monakeeba and formerly Kincora Terrace, Thurles. In her 86th year. Peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, carers, community intervention team, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 6th February from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 7th February at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Marjorie Hamill

The death has occurred of Marjorie Hamill (née King), Kilgarve Park, Ballinasloe. Retired pharmacist in St. Brigid's Hospital, Ballinasloe. Formerly of Lorrha, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at University Hospital Galway after a short illness. Wife of the late David and devoted loving mother of Andrew and Jane. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Maura Reynolds (Mountrath) and brothers Seamus King (Cashel) and Liam King (Lorrha), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Tuesday 6th February from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

The late John Leahy

The death has occurred of John Leahy, Park Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, on 5th February 2018, pre-deceased by his brother Michael, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggie, sons Sean and Liam, daughters in law Noreen and Jackie, grandchildren Marie, James, Shane, Colin, Sarah, and Darren, brother Dan, sisters Julie, Mary, Nancy, Philomena, Breda and Bernadette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Wednesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary North Hospice.

The late Yvonne Wrest

The death has occurred of Yvonne Wrest (née Gleeson), Birmingham and Kent, England and formerly of McDonagh Street, Nenagh. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Deeply regretted by her son Billy, daughter-in-law Michele, grandsons Adam, Jason and Ryan, brother Noel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Burial will take place in England.