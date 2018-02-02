Tipperary deaths - Friday 2 February, 2018

The late Elizabeth Wolahan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Wolahan (née Bourke) late of Richmond, Templemore, Tipperary. Wife of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Carmel, Elizabeth, Lorraine, sons Larry, Kevin and Eoin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Vestie and Jimmy, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, carers, friends and relatives. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday evening from 5 pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 7 pm to arrive at 7-30 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10-30am. Interment afterwards in Rathnew Cemetery, Wicklow at 2-30 pm approximately.

The late Patrick Wall

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pad) Wall late of Clogheenafisogue, Ballylooby, Cahir, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Very sadly missed by his loving daughter Helen, son Eddie, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Stacey and Aaron, sisters Bridget and Joan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Friday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paddy Tobin

The death has occurred of Paddy Tobin late of 55 Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of Chapel Street, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny.. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow, Friday, from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Liam Ryan

The death has occurred of Liam Ryan late of Meadow View, Knocknacree, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Peacefully, in his 91st year, beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving father of Caroline, Olive and Kate. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Friday at St. Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Michael's & St. John's Church, Cloughjordan for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Nora O'Leary

The death has occurred of Nora O'Leary (née Scanlon) late of Gortnagoona, Templederry, Tipperary and late of Reiska, Kilcommon. Predeceased by her beloved husband (Michael) Hollie and son Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Denis, Pat, Andrew and Eddie, brothers Pat and Denis, daughter-in-law Margaret, sisters-in-law Helena and Maureen, nephews and niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive to Templederry Church at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1 o'c followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.

The late Bridget McGee

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McGee (née Harrington) late of 27 Bulfin Crescent and late of 13 Silver Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Milo. Deeply regretted by her cherished sons and daughters Thomas, Declan, Clifford, Lalor, Margaret, Michael, Bernadette and James, grandson Joseph and grandchildren, sisters Kitty, Ann and Mary, sister in law Peggy, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5o'c with removal at 7o'c to arrive to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 7.30o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Patsy Coffey

The death has occurred of Patsy Coffey late of Castlegrace, Clogheen, Tipperary. Funeral arrangements to follow.