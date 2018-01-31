Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 31 January, 2018

The late Joseph Dempsey

The death has occurred of Joseph Dempsey late of The Leap, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Berna, daughters Regina, Marlese and Avril, son Robert, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Bella, Layla and Ryan, brother Des, sister Margaret, Helen, Sara and Dorothy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 4.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm. Arriving in Aghancon Church on Friday afternoon for Funeral Service at 2.00pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

The late Sam Grace

The death has occurred of Sam Grace late of Ballyrichard, Drangan, Tipperary / Mullinahone, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Marie and Helen, sons Matthew, John and Michael, sister Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Wednesday, 31st January, from 5pm to 7.30pm with removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 1st February, at 11am followed by burial in the Assumption Graveyard, Drangan. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Anne Treacy

The death has occurred of Anne Treacy (née Stone) late of 25 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her son Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Edward, sons Joseph, Patsy and Teddy (Toronto), daughters Ann and Breda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Lilly Cummins, grandchildren,nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea Wednesday evening from 4oc with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea 7oc.Funeral Mass Thursday 12oc with burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.