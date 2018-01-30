Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 30 January, 2018

The late Sam Grace

The death has occurred of Sam Grace late of Ballyrichard, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late John Heffernan

The death has occurred of John Heffernan late of The Gables, Kilcoran, Cahir, Tipperary and formerly of Moanemore, Emly Emly, Tipperary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Brenda, step daughters Tracey and Claire, step son Kieran and his son Aaron,sons David and Paul, mother Mary, sisters Mary, Patricia, Cathy, Caroline, Martina and Geraldine, brother’s Pat, Thomas and Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on this Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. John The Baptist church Duhill on Thursday for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research. Directions to house from Cahir: Take the Cork road (R639) as far the interlink motorway roundabout, follow signpost for Kilcoran lodge Hotel. Turn left at Carey Car Sales half mile from the roundabout and follow funeral direction signs from there. From the motorway (M8) take Exit 11 onto the same roundabout,

The late Issac Dann

The death has occurred of Isaac Dann late of Killavilla, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ruby, daughters Hilda (Pratt), Carol (Sullivan) and Clare (Drought), sons-in-law Cecil and Tim, grandchildren Robert, Jason, Geoffrey, Grace and Ksusha, sister Sarah Clarke, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by infant daughter Avril and sister Dorothy (Roe). Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Arriving at St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea on Wednesday afternoon for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Wednesday please.

The late Patrick Flanagan

The death has occurred of Patrick Flanagan late of Ballyard, Newport, Tipperary. Father of the late Geraldine Floyd. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons and daughter James, Patrick, Siobhan and Martin, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Bridie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Tuesday 30th January from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 31st at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Higgens

The death has occurred of Michael Higgens late of Rochestown, Cahir, Tipperary. Much loved by Yvonne, his sister Wiggy and her family. His cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium, Cork, on Wednesday, January 31st, at 5pm. A Memorial Service will be held in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard, Co Tipperary on Tuesday, February 6th, at 2pm.

The late John Keane

The death has occurred of John Keane late of Baggotstown, Bruff, Limerick / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Predeceased by his sister Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Margaret, son-in-law Michael, grandsons Johnny, Michael, Ken and Robert, his sisters Mary, Bridget and Margaret, his brother Patrick,brothers-in-law Batt and Bob, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Tuesday evening, 30th January, from 6pm to 8pm. Reposing in St Marys Church, Knockainey, Co. Limerick on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for cremation at 2pm.

The late Tom Tuohy

The death has occurred of Tom Tuohy late of Lisava, Cahir, Tipperary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Phil, son Gerald his partner Marie, granddaughter Chloe her husband Jonathon, great-grandson Mason, brother, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.