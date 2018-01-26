Tipperary deaths - Friday 26 January, 2018

The late Richard Fraher

The death has occurred of Richard Fraher late of Lime Court, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carmel and loving father of Shane, he will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter-in-law Susan, sister Rena (O’Brien), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Thomas Devitt

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Devitt late of Killoskehane, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Donal, sisters Breda, Norah, Mary and Siobhan. Dearly beloved husband of Breda (nee Dwan) and dear brother of Niall, Paudie, Peggy, Una, Deirdre, Finola and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Friday, 26th, from 5.00 pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drom at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am, followed by interment in the New Cemetery, Drom.

The late Yvonne Campbell

The death has occurred of Yvonne Campbell (née Delaney) late of Kilkeary Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary. Dear wife of Glynn. (After a long illness bravely borne). In the loving care of Milford Hospice Limerick. Deeply regretted by all who loved her so much in life and cared for and were with her in death. Reposing in her home in Kilkeary tomorrow, Friday, from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to Grennanstown Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery. "Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice, Limerick".

The late Patsy Shaw

The death has occurred of Patsy Shaw late of 3 St. Mary's Road, Killenaule, Tipperary and formerly Wilsten, England. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Friday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2 pm, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice.

The late John F. and Mary Elizabeth

The death has occurred of John F. & Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Powell (née Dagg) late of Ballycrenode, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary. Following an accident. John F. 16/1/18. Elizabeth (Betty) 24/1/18 Deeply regretted by their loving family Brian, Elaine and Barry, Betty's twin sister Olive and John's sisters Joan (Matson) and Barbara (Browne), grandchildren Lily and Rufus, daughter-in-law Liz, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving to St. Mary's Church of Ireland on Sunday for Funeral Service at 2 o'c. followed by burial afterwards in Ballinaclough Graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Bóthar.

The late Josephine Gleeson

The death has occurred of Josephine Gleeson (née O'Meara) late of Boherbawn, Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Annagh, Lisnagry. Sadly missed by her loving husband John Joe, daughter Anne, son in law Denis, grandchildren, Aoife and Claire, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home Nenagh on Friday 26th January from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines. Requiem Mass on Saturday 27th at 11 a.m., burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

The late George Cardiff

The death has occurred of George Cardiff late of Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Nenagh, Tipperary. Lovingly remembered by Bridie his wife of 59 years, son Frank, daughters Fiona and Helena, sons-in-law Vincent and Declan, daughter-in-law Barbara, his grandchildren Sean, Declan, George, Henry, Natasha and Jenni, great grandchildren Ellie and Kiri, and by his sisters Bernie and Peggy, extended family and friends. George will repose at Flannery’s Funeral Home, Bachelors Walk in Wicklow Town on Saturday 27th from 3 until 6pm and Sunday 28th from 2 until 5pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning 29th to St Patrick’s Church, Wicklow Town for funeral Mass at 10am followed by committal service at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 1pm.