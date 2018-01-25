Tipperary deaths - Thursday 25 January, 2018

The late Bridget Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan (née Caeser) late of Graigue, Moycarkey, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Martin (Sonny). Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Bríd, Catriona and Helena, her great grandchildren, sister Joan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The late John Murphy

The death has occurred of John Murphy late of Capparoe, Silvermines, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Esther. Deeply regretted by his loving son Liam and his partner Wendy. His brother Jimmy and sister Kathleen. Sister-in-law Mary Cahill. Nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard. "Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, To The Alzheimers Society of Ireland" “ House private please”

The late Mary Teresa Birmingham

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa Birmingham (née Duggan) late of Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Seán. Deeply regretted by her loving children Aileen, John, Pauline and Colm, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday, 25th January, from 5pm until 7pm with family in attendance. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 26th January, at 10 o’clock in St. Joseph’s Church, Berkeley Road. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery.