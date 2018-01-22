Tipperary deaths - Monday 22 January, 2018

The late Jack Cahill

The death has occurred of Jack Cahill late of Templemore, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his wife Mai, brother Willie and Sister Joan. Deeply regretted by his sons Seamus and Michael, daughter Anna, son-in-law Seán, daughters-in-law Sheila and Christina, sisters Statia (Clerkin), Maura (Martin) and Una (Bresenan), sister-in-law Anna, grandchildren Shane, Kate, Lauren, Jessica, Amy and Jake, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Prayers this Sunday evening at 8pm in his daughter Anna’s residence, College Hill, Templemore. Reposing this Monday evening in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, from 5pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore to arrive at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, followed by interment in the local cemetery.

The late Mary Frances Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Frances Ryan (née Leenane) late of Mountain Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Terryglass, Tipperary. Formerly of Ballinderry, Terryglass. Peacefully in the care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brother Fr Billy Leenane. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Alan and John, daughter Jane, grandchildren Joshua, Thomas, Johnny, Aiden, Ella May, Poppy Mary and Alfie, brothers Rum, Mikey, Martin, Paddy, Basil and Dinny, sisters Kitty, Annette, Bríd and Pauline, daughters-in-law Mary and Orla, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 8.00pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Le Chairde Alzheimer’s Society, Clonmel.

The late Dinny Byrne

The death has occurred of Dinny Byrne late London and Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Mickey "The Rattler", sisters Mai and Nancy. Deeply regretted by his daughter Marie, sons Gerard and Ted, sister Gertie (Cooke), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial will take place in London and Mass will be offered at a later date in Thurles.